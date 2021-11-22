ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Greenville Utilities recognized for efforts to help Louisiana residents after hurricane

By Greenville Utliities
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nknvk_0d44LdZM00

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities has received two national Mutual Aid Commendations from the American Public Power Association (APPA) for providing mutual aid power restoration efforts to the Groton Utilities and Terrebonne Parish Utilities Department in Louisiana.

In late August, GUC sent 17 employees, along with one employee from ElectriCities, to assist Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) in advance of Hurricane Ida. They worked with LUS in and around Houma, Louisiana, which suffered widespread outages. For approximately three weeks, our crews worked long hours to help both Groton and Terrebonne Parrish repair the electric distribution systems that had been damaged by the hurricane.

“We are proud of our employees who volunteer to step up and help our fellow public power agencies in a time of need,” said General Manager / CEO Tony Cannon. “We have needed help from other utilities in the past and we know we will again in the future. Helping others when we can, both in and outside of our community, is part of what we do.”

“Mutual aid is at the heart of what public power does,” said Joy Ditto, APPA President & CEO, “and the public power community thanks you for stepping up to help a neighbor in need—whether they are next door or thousands of miles away.”

GUC participates in the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network, which coordinates with utilities and authorities during widespread power outages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Panel OKs bid to demolish Wright Brothers’ 1st bike shop

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals has approved the city’s request to demolish a 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop. The city wants to tear down the site because the building has deteriorated to a point where it can no longer be […]
DAYTON, OH
WNCT

Best places to retire in Georgia

(STACKER) – For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in Georgia. Niche […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Industry
Greenville, NC
Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Business
WNCT

10 notable people from the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)  — Would you like to buy a vowel?  Dozens of recognizable figures have emerged from the Grand Strand, whether they’re game show hosts, actors, novelists, or science pioneers.  Here are 10 celebrities from the Myrtle Beach area, in no particular order, and excluding athletes: Vanna White The “Wheel of Fortune” hostess […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Extreme Weather#Greenville Utilities#The Groton Utilities#Guc#Electricities#Appa President Ceo#Mutual Aid Network
WNCT

Shoppers show up in mass on Black Friday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — It’s the busiest shopping day of the year. Dozens of people came out to Evans Street and many other parts of Greenville to shop in-store like they did before the coronavirus pandemic, instead of choosing to shop online. Because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, retailers kicked off deals ahead of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy