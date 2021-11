The Brooklyn Nets were humbled on their home floor by the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. The Nets fell to 10-5 and third place in the East behind the first-place Washington Wizards and second-place Chicago Bulls. They currently have the sixth-best chances of winning the NBA title based on FiveThirtyEight’s prediction model. It would appear Stephen Curry and the 12-2 Golden State Warriors have cemented their place as the league’s team to beat so far through the first stretch of the season.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO