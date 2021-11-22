This medical device startup just raised its first round. Here’s its plan — and where the money came from.

It's Thanksgiving week, which means that the venture industry is likely taking something of a break. The past week, Bay Area startups have only raised two seed rounds. But that's not unusual. During the week of Thanksgiving last year, the Business Journal only recorded three seed rounds. Neither of the two editions of The Funded that led up to Turkey Day 2020 included any seed rounds at all.

