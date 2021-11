The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee faced a call for her resignation from a Oklahoma-based party chair this week after issuing a message of support for the Log Cabin Republicans, a group of LGBT+ Republicans who support the right to marriage for gay and lesbian Americans.At issue was a statement Ms McDaniel made while attending a gala hosted by the group earlier in November, where she expressed support for the group as a part of the larger fabric of the GOP.“Conservatives in Log Cabin don’t just share our vision for a free, secure and prosperous America. They enrich it...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO