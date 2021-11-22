ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6

By Marchaund Jones, Gray News staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WVUE/Gray News) - Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “Where we about to eat at?” has died, according to family members. He was 6 years old. WVUE reported his Antwain’s World Instagram account...

