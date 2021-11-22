Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6

Antwain Fowler was about 4-years-old when he made it big, becoming an internet sensation in 2019 when a video about him emerged on YouTube, featuring him asking his mom, "Where we bout to eat at?" It has since garnered 181,000 likes and 24,852,979 views. Unfortunately, he is making news for another and much less upbeat reason these days as his tragic passing has captured the attention of many fans and followers of the budding young talent who captured so many hearts in his short time.

