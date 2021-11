The final stretch of Auburn’s first season under Bryan Harsin took a difficult turn following the team’s loss to Mississippi State. Not only was the 43-34 setback against the Bulldogs the biggest collapse in program history, with the Tigers letting go of a 25-point first-half lead, but Auburn also lost its starting quarterback and starting kicker in the process. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin confirmed Monday that Bo Nix (ankle) and Anders Carlson (ACL) are out for the remainder of the season after sustaining injuries in the second half of Saturday’s game. Nix underwent successful surgery Monday, while Carlson will undergo surgery this week.

