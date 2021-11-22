Opinion: Spirit of goodwill, generosity show America at its best

These last few weeks in America have been nothing short of regressive, and I’m not here for it. The first domino fell on Oct. 22, when anti-Black, homophobic and antisemitic slurs appeared on the walls of an Austin high school. On Oct. 23, Goyim Defense League — a “loose network of individuals connected by virulent antisemitism,” according to the Anti-Defamation League, or ADL — graced the MoPac Expressway with a “Vax the Jews” view. On Oct. 31, a Texas State student charred the front of Congregation Beth Israel, a local synagogue. Several days later, Jewish members of the Hays County community — a township 23 miles away from Austin — received letters accusing them of inciting the pandemic. The hate crime-abhorring ADL in Austin reported 17 incidents over 10 days across the state.

