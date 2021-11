Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the first time in nearly 3 years, unemployment rates below two percent are being reported by counties in southeastern Minnesota. The jobless rate for Olmsted County fell to 2.1 percent last month. That is down three-tenths of a percentage point from September and is the lowest rate reported for the Rochester area since November 2019 when it was also 2.1 percent. The number of people classified as unemployed in Olmsted County was also the lowest since October 2019 at 1873.

