College Sports

Dave Aranda updates status of injured QB Gerry Bohanon

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
 5 days ago
Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda updated the status of quarterback Gerry Bohanon on Monday ahead of the season finale. The starter’s status is currently day-to-day with Texas Tech coming to town Saturday. “There’s probably not going to be someone more determined to get back than him,” Aranda said....

www.on3.com

heartlandcollegesports.com

Lincoln Riley says Dave Aranda Broke a ‘Code of Sportsmanship’

Lincoln Riley said that Dave Aranda broke a “code of sportsmanship” by having his Baylor Bears kick a field on the final play of their 27-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Riley and the Sooners absorbed their first loss of the season in Waco, but still control their destiny when it comes to reaching the Big 12 Championship game next month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Saturday to mark reunion for Dave Aranda and Sonny Cumbie

WACO, TX — For Dave Aranda, Saturday’s game against Texas Tech will not only be an important one for Baylor, as the Bears are still in contention for a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game, but also a chance to catch with Texas Tech Interim Head Coach Sonny Cumbie. In the early 2000s, Aranda […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Dave Aranda matches brains with brawn as Baylor hands Oklahoma one of Lincoln Riley's worst losses

WACO, Texas -- What kind of coach calls a timeout with 3 seconds left to kick a field goal, while up by 10, basically knowing it's not going to interpreted well on the other sideline? The same coach who had the foresight to research that the Big 12's esoteric third tiebreaker -- used if three teams are tied in the standings ahead of the Big 12 Championship Game -- is point differential.
OKLAHOMA STATE
State
Arkansas State
Larry Brown Sports

Lincoln Riley upset with referees, Dave Aranda

Lincoln Riley was upset with both the referees and Baylor coach Dave Aranda over the ending of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Baylor game. The Bears beat Riley’s Sooners 27-14. Baylor was leading 24-14 and the clock was running, meaning they could have taken knees to end the game. But Baylor oddly decided to call a timeout with three seconds left so they could add a field goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Dave Aranda
heartlandcollegesports.com

Matt Campbell, Bob Stoops, Dave Aranda Listed as Florida Targets

Florida fired Dan Mullen early Sunday morning and the search for his replacement is already in full swing. It seems as if the Gators are looking for a “splash” hire and the list of names to succeed Mullen is an impressive one. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd compiled a list of candidates for the Florida job and among the names are three tied into the Big 12; two currently coaching in the conference and one whose legend was born by running it. Here is what Dodd had to say about the current Big 12 coaches in regards to the job in Gainesville:
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

LSU coaching search: Dave Aranda, Billy Napier and intel as hire nears

LSU's coaching search has stretched over a month and Tigers athletic director Scott Woodward and his team of decision-makers are reportedly down to three top candidates and a hire could be made by the end of this week or next, according to long-time SEC beat writer Glenn Guilbeau. Those coaches are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, who's a former defensive coordinator at LSU, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier and Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Guilbeau reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sicem365.com

Dave Aranda 1-on-1 Interview with David Smoak | Week 12

Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda visited with David Smoak of SicEm365 Radio. He discusses Baylor's win over Oklahoma, the mindset of the team, Joey McGuire heading to Texas Tech, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sicem365.com

Baylor fans should be worried about Dave Aranda | Dennis Dodd

CBSSports writer Dennis Dodd discusses the Big 12 race and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial. Listen to the recording. Openings across the country and him being a hot commodity...
NFL
#Baylor Bears#Texas Tech#American Football#Oklahoma State#Sooners
sicem365.com

Opinion: Dave Aranda isn't leaving Baylor for USC, LSU or anywhere this season

Though its not quite panic in the streets at this juncture, the concerns and handwringing regarding Baylor head coach Dave Aranda's name surfacing in numerous national articles about USC, Washington, LSU and other major programs from outlets including the LA Times, TheAthletic.com, CBS Sports and others are real amongst Baylor fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Riverside Press Enterprise

USC coaching search stock watch: Dave Aranda keeps rising

Here’s a look at how some potential candidates for the USC head football coach position fared this past weekend:. Aranda’s rise throughout this coaching search has been steady, but it hit a new peak this weekend as Aranda led the Bears to an upset victory over previously-undefeated Oklahoma. The 27-14 victory was the type of gritty performance that makes Aranda such an enticing candidate. The Bears held Oklahoma to 260 total yards, a number surpassed by Baylor’s 296 rushing yards on the evening. Baylor had two turnovers and seven penalties, but won the time of possession battle and held Oklahoma 2-for-9 on third-down conversion attempts. The win was a great bounce-back performance for the Bears after an embarrassing loss to TCU the previous week. Though he’s only in his second year as a head coach, Aranda is proving he has the ability to lead a team through the ups-and-downs of a season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lincoln Riley calls out Dave Aranda, Baylor after late field goal

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley understandably wasn’t happy after Saturday’s game. The Sooners suffered their first loss of the season and Baylor’s fans rushed the field before the game was over. In the postgame press conference, Riley responded, discussing the referees’ decision not to penalize the Bears for the early field-rush....
COLLEGE SPORTS
