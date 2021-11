The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) debuted last week, joining a pair of other futures-backed funds in the bitcoin exchange traded fund landscape. As the third of the three ETFs to come to market in the U.S., XBTF needed to differentiate itself. That’s the case with any new ETF, regardless of underlying asset class or investment objective. The rookie VanEck fund does just that. For example, the annual fee on XBTF of 0.65%, or $65 on a $10,000 investment, is lower than the expense ratios on rival products.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO