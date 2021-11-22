Weld County man missing after homicide near Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — One Weld County man is dead and a second is missing but believed to be alive after what the sheriff’s office is calling a homicide.

Gilbert Gutierrez, 40, died from blunt force trauma and his body was discovered Sunday afternoon in the 23600 block of Blake Street in an unincorporated area of the county.

Investigators are also calling 26-year-old Oscar Eduardo Valles Avila a “second potential victim.” Avila is considered missing and may be in danger, but he is believed to be alive.

Gilbert Gutierrez was a homicide victim in Weld County whose body was discovered on Nov. 21, 2021. (Credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

Also part of the investigation is Avila’s connection to a 2015-2017 white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ong of the Weld County Sheriff’s Department at 970-400-5816.

