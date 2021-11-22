ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Weld County man missing after homicide near Johnstown

By Sean O'Donnell
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFu2G_0d44IdkP00

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — One Weld County man is dead and a second is missing but believed to be alive after what the sheriff’s office is calling a homicide.

Gilbert Gutierrez, 40, died from blunt force trauma and his body was discovered Sunday afternoon in the 23600 block of Blake Street in an unincorporated area of the county.

3 teens charged after shooting in Aurora high school parking lot

Investigators are also calling 26-year-old Oscar Eduardo Valles Avila a “second potential victim.” Avila is considered missing and may be in danger, but he is believed to be alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2gDr_0d44IdkP00
Gilbert Gutierrez was a homicide victim in Weld County whose body was discovered on Nov. 21, 2021. (Credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

Also part of the investigation is Avila’s connection to a 2015-2017 white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ong of the Weld County Sheriff’s Department at 970-400-5816.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Johnstown, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Johnstown, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Kdvr#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

I-25 reopens near Larkspur after multi-car crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are back open near Larkspur following a multi-car crash. CSP said the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Upper Lake Gulch Road on I-25. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy