Public Safety

16-YEAR-OLD REQUIRES SURGERY AFTER BEING KNOCKED UNCONSCIOUS

markerzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome scary moments during a game in Russia early Monday after 16-year-old Valentin Rodionov was hospitalized. Rodionov, who plays for Moscow Dynamo's youth team in the MHL, reportedly returned to his bench following an incident and...

www.markerzone.com

dallassun.com

Russian ice hockey in mourning after death of 16-year-old star

Tributes and condolences have poured in after Russian ice hockey youth international Valentin Rodionov died at the age of 16, almost one week after losing consciousness during a match in Moscow. The news of Rodionov's tragic passing was confirmed by his club Dynamo Moscow on Saturday. "During the Moscow Open...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

16-YEAR-OLD HOCKEY PLAYER DIES A WEEK AFTER COLLAPSING DURING A GAME

A very sad story out of Russia on Saturday. A 16-year-old player who collapsed during a game in the MHL, Russian's Major Junior Hockey League, has passed away in hospital. Valentin Rodionov played 10 games for MHC Dynamo this season. According to his team, he fainted on the bench after a line change during a game on November 21st and was rushed to hospital. There are conflicting reports over exactly what happened. Initial articles in Russia stated Rodionov fell to the ice during a fight and hit his head. Other reports stated he took a hard hit into the boards and collapsed on the bench.
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Moscow Dynamo#Mhl
