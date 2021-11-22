Momentum Keeps Pushing This Energy ETF Higher

Domestic equities rebounded sharply as the vast majority of U.S. based companies that reported third quarter earnings beat consensus analyst expectations, providing a tailwind to positive investor sentiment throughout the month. The benchmark S&P 500 Index reached new all-time highs. Readings of consumer price inflation, which first spiked at the end of the second quarter, remained elevated at their highest levels in many years. Within the current inflationary environment, many market prognosticators now forecast an accelerated pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve (the “FED”). The combination of higher inflation, continued strain within global supply chains, and the highly anticipated announcement of the FED tapering its bond buying program had little impact on longer term interest rates, as the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury Bond was little changed.

