Dr. Mark Mayfield shares tips on how to deal with mental health and the holidays

The holidays can be a tough time for people who have lost someone close to them through death, but it can also be hard on people who have experienced other types of loss. Dr. Babar Choudhry, a psychiatrist with Lehigh Valley Health Network, said loss and feelings of sadness, sorrow, grief or mourning can also be felt by people who have lost something special to them, such as a pet, a job or a relationship. Loss is something that everyone experiences.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO