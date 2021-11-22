ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Carolina Police Officer Arrested for Assault and Misconduct

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0892Dz_0d44H5yr00
South Carolina Police Officer Arrested for AssaultSCDN Graphics Department

South Carolina State News

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former officer with the Bennettsville Police Department on Monday for assaulting an individual in custody in Marlboro County.

Jalen Hilton, 23, was charged with second-degree assault and battery, and misconduct in office.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Bennettsville Police Department.

Hilton was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

yonnie
5d ago

I love it when a cop gets arrested for assaulting someone or violating someone’s rights makes me feel all warm and cozy inside

Sonya Kennedy
5d ago

I DIDNOT read this article , but I will say this. Someone posted J.Jackson & A.Sharpton were racist, during the Rittenhouse trial. NO!!!They want what ALL blacks deserve, and thats equality,justice & respect. The only difference between black and white is a thin layer of skin. Otherwise we are the same, the problem is ACCEPTANCE!!! If people would accept it, the rest (E,J &R) will follow. There's a huge difference between racism & being treated as equals. FACT!!👊👊👊👊

met74.
5d ago

good👌..one less durty 🐷 out on the streets ..thinking he's above the authority to protect an serve....

