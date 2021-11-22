South Carolina Police Officer Arrested for Assault and Misconduct

South Carolina Police Officer Arrested for Assault SCDN Graphics Department

South Carolina State News

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former officer with the Bennettsville Police Department on Monday for assaulting an individual in custody in Marlboro County.

Jalen Hilton, 23, was charged with second-degree assault and battery, and misconduct in office.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Bennettsville Police Department.

Hilton was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.