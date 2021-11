The Cleveland Browns limped to a victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday. They got the job done, but the 13-10 win was far from pretty. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been battling a myriad of injuries and picked up another knock late in the third quarter when he had his foot stepped on. Rather than replace the struggling QB with backup Case Keenum, head coach Kevin Stefanski opted to keep Mayfield in the game.

