Kyle Rittenhouse was seen at a Florida restaurant. State Republicans cheered while others jeered.

While the rest of the country debated his acquittal — with some in Florida expressing outrage and others celebrating and even considering offering him a congressional internship — Kyle Rittenhouse was in the Sunshine State over the weekend.

His presence at a Gulf Coast restaurant was celebrated on social media by prominent state Republicans and repudiated by anti-gun violence activists like Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot and killed in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Welcome to our free state and enjoy your time here!” tweeted Christina Pushaw, spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Sunday.

Guttenberg, who has become a prominent advocate for stricter gun laws since his daughter’s slaying, clapped back at Pushaw : “Interesting to see @ChristinaPushaw , Press Secretary for @GovRonDeSantis celebrating Rittenhouse in Florida where my daughter was murdered by another teenager with an AR 15 in Parkland, Fl. Christina, I remember when your boss once acted like he gave a s---.”

(Note: One of the tweets below contains profanity.)

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune , Rittenhouse was in Florida to tape an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has a residence in Boca Grande, near the Placida, Fla., restaurant where Rittenhouse was photographed.

“I don’t know who he’s staying with, other than he’s doing the Tucker Carlson Show,” Florida GOP Chairman Joe Gruters said Sunday night, the Herald-Tribune reported .

“I always forget that Tucker Carlson has a place in Boca Grande so he’s probably getting ready for Thanksgiving and they probably have a little studio right there,” Gruters said.

The Rittenhouse interview with Tucker Carlson will air on Fox News at 8 p.m. Monday . In a preview clip released by Fox News, Rittenhouse says he is not a racist and that he supports Black Lives Matter.

“I’m not a racist person,” Rittenhouse told Carlson in the clip . “I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating. I believe there needs to be change,” Rittenhouse continued.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on Friday of homicide charges after he shot three protesters, killing two, on Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The protesters had been demonstrating against racial injustice after the police killing of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse, then 17, had traveled from his home in Illinois to Kenosha, where he received an AR-15-style rifle from a friend who had bought the gun for Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse, who said he was in Kenosha to protect a car dealership, then found himself in a confrontation with protesters, which led to Rittenhouse shooting and killing demonstrators Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

The jury believed Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim, finding him not guilty of all charges.