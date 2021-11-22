The Abbot Team is Exclusive Sales Team for Azzurro

True REST Float Spa Encourages Community Members to Shop Small, Nov. 27th. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / As people focus on holiday deals during Black Friday, small businesses will celebrate the winter shopping season the following day, also known as Small Business Saturday. The day created in 2010 encourages consumers to be mindful of their role in the community by shopping locally, especially at franchise locations. Although they have an affiliation with a corporate brand name, franchisees run and operate their stores and are considered small business owners. True REST Float Spa recognizes its franchisees as the backbone of its success. The world leader in flotation therapy and the largest float spa brand is encouraging local community members to support regional shops, including the experience of True REST, health and wellness on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.

