ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Abbot Team is Exclusive Sales Team for Azzurro

birminghamnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew-Construction Luxury Beach Homes come to the market on Florida's beautiful Emerald Coast. MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Today, The Abbott Team is announcing Azzurro, a luxurious Gulf front community located in Seagrove Beach, along beautiful Scenic 30A. Azzurro will include five Gulf front residences that...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
baybusinessnews.com

Ashurst Niemeyer Adds To Sales Team

Ashurst Niemeyer Real Estate recently hired Ann Chambliss for its sales team. Chambliss has called the Eastern Shore home for 20 years. After receiving her BS in Elementary Education from the University of Alabama, she taught fourth grade in Georgia. Chambliss is a member of 3 Circle Church, where she volunteers in its children’s program. She also volunteers at Prodisee Pantry and has been a substitute teacher at Fairhope Intermediate School. She has also been involved with the Dogwood Trail Program since 2015 and currently serves on its Appearance Committee.
EDUCATION
nddist.com

Lawless Group Continues to Grow its Sales Team, Adds Carolinas Manager

DALLAS, TX — Lawless Group East has welcomed Micah Crossley as the new territory sales manager for North and South Carolina. “As we continue our market and expansion in the eastern region, Micah brings mindshare and a passion for the industry that really complements our culture. We are thrilled to have his talent on board,” stated Lawless East President, Justin Vailes.
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

Three join CV Villas’ trade sales team

CV Villas has expanded its trade sales team with three new appointments and will launch a portal for agency bookings. Madeleine Hubble and Matthew Corcoran have joined as villa specialists, to offer guidance and advice to agent partners, and Emily Waters will take on the newly created role of villa specialist support and concierge.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Abbott
birminghamnews.net

Shop Local, Shop Small and Gain True REST

True REST Float Spa Encourages Community Members to Shop Small, Nov. 27th. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / As people focus on holiday deals during Black Friday, small businesses will celebrate the winter shopping season the following day, also known as Small Business Saturday. The day created in 2010 encourages consumers to be mindful of their role in the community by shopping locally, especially at franchise locations. Although they have an affiliation with a corporate brand name, franchisees run and operate their stores and are considered small business owners. True REST Float Spa recognizes its franchisees as the backbone of its success. The world leader in flotation therapy and the largest float spa brand is encouraging local community members to support regional shops, including the experience of True REST, health and wellness on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Emerald Coast#Private Beach#The Abbott Team#B Design#Buddy S Seafood Market
birminghamnews.net

Maverick Energy Group, LTD Thanksgiving Update: 11/23/2021

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ('Maverick'), an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today that work continues on Maverick's Ben Hearne #1 well at a depth of 9,540 feet on a 460-acre Lease and Maverick's Edwards #1 well at a depth of 9,573 feet on a 760-acre lease in Van Zandt County, Texas. Maverick has a 25% working interest in both wells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy