Adele and Chris Stapleton Team Up For Deluxe Version of 'Easy On Me'

By Silke Jasso
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 5 days ago
We all know that Chris Stapleton has one of the best voices in the country industry, hands down. So why not pair it with one of the best pop voices of all time -- Adele? The duo decided to team up for her recent single, "Easy On Me" off her latest...

Hello Magazine

Adele sparks engagement rumours with new gold band on ring finger

Adele has been seen sporting a new ring on her wedding finger after returning to the UK this week for her highly-anticipated comeback show. As seen in photos obtained by MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer stepped out wearing a gold band after enjoying a date night with boyfriend Rich Paul at a swanky Chinese restaurant in Mayfair, leaving many fans wondering whether the couple have taken their relationship to the next level.
MUSIC
WBKR

COUNTRY FANS! You Have to Listen to Adele’s Duet with Chris Stapleton

Let me preface this story with this. I. FREAKING. LOVE. ADELE. And I am still Bitter: Party of One over the fact that when tickets for her last North American tour went on sale, I was on a cruise in the middle of the Caribbean and had ZERO internet access and was unable to get seats. Still not over it. Won't be until she launches the 30 Tour. I am anxiously awaiting that announcement, which I assume will come shortly. But I am pretty pumped about this news too.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

Everything We Know About Adele's Son Angelo Adkins

If there’s one thing we learned from the Adele One Night Only special on CBS is that Adele loves her son, Angelo Adkins, to the moon and back. The nine-year-old holds a special place in the Grammy winner’s heart, not only because she’s his mother, but because she realized how much his presence in her life saved her. Adele believes that Angelo and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, “were angels” sent to her. Angelo keeps a relatively low profile for a Hollywood kid (just like his mom), so we expect that tradition to continue as Adele makes the press rounds to support her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Chris Stapleton
96.7 KISS FM

How Adele’s Fans Really Feel About Her New Album ’30’

Adele has returned to music for the first time in six years, and the superstar's fans couldn't be happier. On Friday (Nov. 19), the "Easy on Me" singer released her fourth studio album, 30. Featuring soaring power ballads, fans can't get enough of the music. Listeners on social media prepared with bottles of wine and boxes of tissue — and it turns out, they were quite necessary.
THEATER & DANCE
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

'The Voice': Kentucky Native Holly Forbes Goes Country With Garth Brooks' 'The Dance'

Kentucky native Holly Forbes kept it country on NBC's The Voice on Monday, Nov. 15. Forbes landed a spot on Kelly Clarkson's team with a stunning Blind Auditions rendition of Elton John's "Rocket Man." She's since built on that momentum with interpretations of Bobby Hebb's "Sunny" (Battles Round), Delaney & Bonnie's "Groupie (Superstar)" (Knockouts Round) and Ednaswap's "Torn" (Live Playoffs).
KENTUCKY STATE
American Songwriter

CBS Unveils Giant Music Holiday Slate: Adele, Dolly, Rudolph, Gaga and Tony Bennett, Frosty and More

CBS unveiled a number of upcoming music-related programming that has us waiting for one after the other. On Sunday, November 14, the channel will premiere “Adele One Night Only,” which will include a one-on-one interview with the famed singer and Oprah Winfrey. In addition, the setlist was announced, and includes hits like “Hello” and “Skyfall” and her newest single, “Easy On Me.”
MUSIC
Footwear News

Adele Poses in Bed for ‘Rolling Stone’ in Sharp Slingback Pumps, Jeans & Sweater

Kicking her slingback kitten heels up in the air, Adele poses for a pictorial in the latest cover for Rolling Stone. The Grammy Award winner poses on her bed dressed casually in jeans and a sweater over a collared shirt. In the accompanying interview, the singer talks about the inspiration behind her highly-anticipated “30” album and her personal journey. This comes after Adele appeared on the covers of Vogue and British Vogue earlier this month. On the rumors surrounding her divorce: Rumors and assumptions spread like wildfire, but the reality is that there were no heroes or villains in her divorce. Instead,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Ultimate longing for lost love’: Oprah reveals her favourite Adele songs

Oprah Winfrey has revealed her three favourite Adele songs - as the singer stood behind her to critique the choices. “My favourite Adele song of all time is Someone Like You,” the famous talkshow host said. “It’s the ultimate longing for what could have been - lost love - and...
MUSIC
PopSugar

Adele Lets Fans Listen to Emotional Voice Notes of Conversations With Her Son About Divorce in New Song

Adele is letting fans listen in on some of the hardest conversations she's ever had to have with her son. The third track of the singer's fourth studio album, 30, which was released on Friday, included snippets of voice notes that she recorded while speaking to her 9-year-old child, Angelo. Throughout the song, titled "My Little Love," she can be heard discussing her divorce from his father, Simon Konecki, which was finalized in March.
RELATIONSHIPS
Wide Open Country

'Half of My Hometown': Behind Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney's Ode To Home

Fellow Knoxville, natives Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney teamed up to record "Half of My Hometown," which is featured on Ballerini's 2020 studio album kelsea and was released to radio in April 2021. In the poignant duet, Ballerini, aided by backup vocals from Chesney, sings about growing up in a small town and details the various paths people take once high school is over. As she sings in the song, some people stick around town and others leave to chase other dreams -- like she did when she moved to Nashville to pursue a country music career.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wide Open Country

'Doin' This': Luke Combs Debuts New Song at 2021 CMA Awards

Luke Combs surprised the CMA's this year with a flawless performance of his new single, "Doin' This." The country music star, who won CMA Entertainer of the Year, debuted the personal track during his performance at the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The touching song brought the crowd to their feet in a standing ovation as they heard the heartfelt lyrics of the singer.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton Met at the Well-Traveled Intersection of Country and Soul

Though many may have solely seen Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Franklin tribute at the 2021 CMA Awards as a crossover moment on national television for not just onstage collaborator Chris Stapleton but country music as a whole, the song selection culled directly from country's past while firmly establishing the genre's ties the Queen of Soul. Indeed, Hudson and Stapleton's performance was as rooted in country tradition as Brothers Osborne's earnest, truth-telling story-songs or any other highlight from Wednesday night's broadcast.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Kanye West has released a deluxe version of Donda

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has released a surprise deluxe version of his 10th studio album Donda. The album, which was available to stream on all platforms on Sunday (14 November), features five new songs, and a re-sequenced tracklist. The new additions bring Donda (Deluxe) to a two-hour run time, marking his longest record so far.The new tracks are “Up From the Ashes,” “Remote Control Pt 2,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt 2,” and “Life of the Party.”The deluxe version of the album has been rumoured for a long time.Earlier this month, during his...
MUSIC
Vulture

Listen to the Deluxe Version of Ye’s Donda

Wow, Ye really just did another “Imma let you finish” right in the middle of Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) press cycle. The man formerly known as Kanye West released the deluxe version of Donda Sunday night. Ye tinkered with the album for what seemed like forever, dwelling within the bowels of a stadium and inviting any number of collaborators (some more problematic than others). Donda eventually dropped on Sunday, August 29. When the album came out, Ye claimed that “Universal put my album out without my approval” and that “they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album,” in a now-deleted Instagram text post. The deluxe version of Donda keeps “Jail pt 2” and adds five new tracks: “Life of the Party” (featuring André 3000), “Up From the Ashes,” “Remote Control pt 2” (featuring Kid Cudi & Young Thug), “Never Abandon Your Family,” and “Keep My Spirit Alive pt 2” (featuring KayCyy, Conway the Machine & Westside Gunn).
MUSIC
Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

