Argo Gold Inc. [ARG-CSE; ARBTF-OTC] reported the completion a 17-hole, 2,670-metre drill program at the Uchi Lake gold project in the Red Lake district, northwestern Ontario. The exploration targets at the Uchi Gold Project area continues to be the narrow vein, high-grade gold mineralization; a common economic model in the Canadian Shield where a series of high-grade gold veins are mined using narrow vein mining methods. The 2021 drill program was designed to test additional new targets (75%) and expand known gold mineralization (25%).

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO