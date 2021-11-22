ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Provides Update on The EEL Diesel Hybrid GenSet Demonstration Tour

birminghamnews.net
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is providing an update of the multi-city Canadian tour of its EEL Diesel Hybrid GenSet. Because...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
birminghamnews.net

India looking at USD 2.5 Bn investment in textiles sector, create 0.75 Mn jobs

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 'Textile Week' kicked off yesterday at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 with the country looking at a fresh investment of INR 19,000 crore (USD 2.5 Bn) in the sector, which would be key to a 'Self-reliant India' and becoming a preferred global sourcing partner in textiles.
ECONOMY
birminghamnews.net

Issue of Options and New OTCQX Ticker 'ALLIF'

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF), 'Atlantic' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, has issued the unlisted options set out below to a New York based proprietary research and capital markets advisory firm focused on the lithium-ion battery materials supply chain which the Company has engaged to assist with enhancing awareness of Atlantic in the US equity markets.
MARKETS
birminghamnews.net

1933 Industries Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the 'Company' or '1933 Industries') (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that all matters set forth by the Company were approved during its Annual General Meeting of shareholders. Shareholders approved each...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eel#Canadian#Covid#Company
birminghamnews.net

u-blox AG: Easier Access to Market's Best High Precision GNSS Positioning Performance

Two new GNSS correction service receivers and the firmware-upgraded ZED-F9P high precision GNSS receiver enable easy and scalable solutions to achieve reliable centimeter-level accuracies in seconds. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has...
TECHNOLOGY
birminghamnews.net

Jericho Energy Ventures Teams up with Protium and Bruichladdich Distillery to Deploy Its Revolutionary Green Hydrogen Technology, Consortium Awarded USD$3.5 Million Funding from UK Government Green Distilleries Competition

Team of challenger brands spanning North America and the UK join forces to decarbonize Scottish whisky distillery using revolutionary green hydrogen and heat combustion technology. The project will see the inaugural deployment of Jericho Energy Ventures' innovative, zero-emission boiler solution (DCC™) with Remy Cointreau-owned Bruichladdich and Protium. Project could act...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
coingeek.com

nChain provides management update

ZUG, SWITZERLAND – 23 November 2021 – nChain AG (“nChain”) and former Chief Technology Officer, Steve Shadders, have announced he has stepped away from his role. On an interim basis, Matej Trampuš, previously Director of Engineering and Regional CTO for nChain’s Slovenian operations, has been appointed to the role of interim CTO. Mr. Trampuš has over 20 years of experience in engineering, software development and senior management, and holds a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Ljubljana.
SOFTWARE
birminghamnews.net

Cielo Announces Improved Earnings Potential by Eliminating Royalty and Refinery Fees

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update in relation to its agreement with 18887711 Alberta Inc. ('1888'). Cielo holds an exclusive global license through the Agreement (as defined below) with 1888, to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
birminghamnews.net

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Warrant Exercise and Issue of Equity

Warrant Exercise, Issue of Equity and Issue of Warrants. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, announces that it has issued a total of 46,317,979 ordinary shares of one pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Tire Review

Hamaton Unveils U-Pro Hybrid NFC Sensor at SEMA Show 2021

Hamaton TPMS & Valves debuted its new U-Pro Hybrid NFC sensor at 2021 SEMA Show with smartphones in mind. Jake Henderson, sales and technical support manager at the company, told Tire Review during a booth visit that the U-Pro Hybrid NFC is different from most TPMS sensors. In the industry, technicians usually use a diagnostic tool or programming tool to program the sensors. The U-Pro Hybrid NFC works differently, he said.
NFL
aibusiness.com

AIconics Innovator of the Year 2021 shortlist: Solutions provider

The shortlist for the world-renowned AIconics awards has been announced today. You'll find the full list of nominees below. Voting is open now – head here to cast yours. The winner will be announced at The AI Summit New York, December 9 on the Digital Transformation Acceleration Stage. The AIconics...
TECHNOLOGY
zip06.com

Detect, Inc., Announces Major COVID Testing Innovation

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks to attendees last week at the Guilford headquarters of Detect, Inc. for the company’s announcement of a rapid, over-the-counter COVID test, which will be available in a few weeks. (Photo by Ben Rayner/The Courier) A local entrepreneur is announcing another technological innovation that will be...
GUILFORD, CT
birminghamnews.net

IronRidge Resources Limited Announces Change of Company Name and TIDM

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / IronRidge Resources Limited (AIM:IRR), 'IronRidge' or the 'Company') confirms that further to the passing of the resolution at the AGM held by the Company on 18 November 2021, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has approved the Company's change of name to Atlantic Lithium Limited.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Schwarz Group Acquires Israeli Hybrid Cloud Cybersecurity Innovator XM Cyber

Schwarz Group, the world’s fourth-largest retailer and a growing force in cloud computing, announced the acquisition of XM Cyber. With the acquisition, the Schwarz Group prepares for future challenges regarding IT security. For XM Cyber, this presents myriad opportunities for continued growth and accelerated innovation. XM Cyber will continue to...
BUSINESS
The Press

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a brand of ZeppHealth (NYSE: ZEPP), is pleased to announce that the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro have been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree under health and wellness category. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over...
ELECTRONICS
Electronic Engineering Times

IDC Provides Top 10 Predictions for the Future of Innovation

IDC's top 10 predictions for the future of digital innovation address topics related to shifting business requirements and enabling more efficient software development. Delivering innovative digital products can help businesses satisfy customers and create stronger competitive differentiation. Organizations that can then take the next step and transform their software innovation into value engines will spawn additional business value, such as data monetization, new partnerships, or entrance into new markets. As business leaders consider ways to leverage software innovation and transform their businesses into digital innovation factories, International Data Corp. (IDC) offers its top 10 predictions for the Future of Digital Innovation.
TECHNOLOGY
birminghamnews.net

Interim Report no. 3 for Financial Year 2021

(-0.9) corresponding to EUR -0.01 (-0.01) per share. EBITDA for the period January 1 - September 30, 2021, amounted to MEUR 2.7 (4.9). Equity as of September 30, 2021, amounted to MEUR 17.2 (17.5) corresponding to EUR 0.14 (0.14) per share. STRAX subsidiary Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announced...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
birminghamnews.net

Touchnote Launches Gifting in the US

Card-sending subscription service TouchNote launches gifting in the US. Customers can now add thoughtful gift bundles to send with their personalized cards. LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / TouchNote, the leading card-sending subscription service and everyday kindness app, has introduced gifting for its customers across the US.
TECHNOLOGY
birminghamnews.net

Good times ahead for real estate sector: Deloitte Report

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): India's real estate sector suffered a major setback during the first and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic but now it is showing signs of steady recovery. Recently, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) released a report, titled 'Reality of realty in...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Richemont Selects AWS As Its Preferred Cloud Provider To Drive Product Innovation

Global luxury goods leader modernizes its infrastructure with AWS to offer exclusive customer experiences and drive efficiencies across its global operations. Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, Inc. company announced that Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, a Swiss luxury group and owner of prestigious brands and businesses recognized for their excellence in jewelry, watches, fashion and accessories, including Cartier, Montblanc, IWC Schaffhausen, and Van Cleef & Arpels, is moving its entire enterprise IT infrastructure to AWS. Richemont will close its European data centers and migrate additional data centers in Hong Kong and the U.S. to AWS by the end of 2022. As part of its digital transformation strategy, the company will move more than 5,000 virtual machines and 120 SAP instances to AWS to modernize its infrastructure, raise its security posture, and drive automation across its global operations.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy