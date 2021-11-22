ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

DOT: Fatal crashes continue to climb in CT

By Tara O'Neill
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs traffic fatalities in Connecticut continue to climb this year compared with prior years, state agencies are urging drivers to focus on safety during the holiday season. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said most recent data shows that traffic-related fatalities in the state are up nearly 16 percent from last year,...

www.middletownpress.com

