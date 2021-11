Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The number of data breaches through the third quarter of 2021 is up 17% over the previous year combined, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. A study by IBM and the Ponemon Institute says the cost of the average data breach is up to $4.24 million, up from $3.86 million in 2020. Some estimates say cyberattacks could cost businesses and government agencies $6 trillion in 2021 alone, with that number rising dramatically in the years to come.

