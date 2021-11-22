Bridgerton season 2 has wrapped production

Lauren Miles reviews part two of Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation…. The last time Masters of the Universe: Revelation graced our screens it did the unthinkable. It divided fans not just by removing our beloved He-Man and Skeletor from the equation, but by passing the baton to new and familiar female characters. The series’ apparent abandonment of its leading duo challenged us, their shadows looming large over the plot and the characters who survived after them. Even worse, the season ended with the most dreadful scenario a fan could imagine – the power of Grayskull in the hands of Skeletor. Now, he obsesses over using his power to destroy He-Man once and for all, Teela and others must find a way to stop him, and Evil-Lyn continues to question her loyalties.

