TV Series

Bridgerton season 2 has wrapped production

By Ricky Church
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton has wrapped production. The announcement was made by creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen through his Instagram account, showing off a picture of the season’s leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley on set as they completed production. The second season of...

www.flickeringmyth.com

flickeringmyth.com

CinemaBlend

Bridgerton Season 2 Wrapped Filming, And The Creator Celebrated With Praise For Jonathan Bailey And Simone Ashley

It’s been almost a year since audiences were first introduced to the Bridgerton family, and fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their regal drama's second season. With COVID and the usual things that come with such a production, things have been moving somewhat slowly. However, it's now been revealed that Season 2 of the Netflix hit just wrapped filming, and creator Chris Van Dusen is celebrating with praise for lead actors Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot, First-Look Footage, and Everything We Know So Far

Shonda Rhimes succeeded once again at making one of her shows an avid success. Setting aside the legal courts and E.R.s, she stamped her first original project for Netflix with a seal of the Regency period in a more inclusive manner. Bridgerton follows the romantic entanglements of each sibling in the Bridgerton family as they try to find a suitor amidst the ballrooms and Lady Whistledown’s pamphlets. The first season focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter, as she searches for an ideal match and finds it in the arms of the Duke of Hastings (Rége-Jean Page). All though it is safe to say that viewers have “burned” for these two, it is time to say farewell to this beloved couple and welcome Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) into the spotlight.
TV SERIES
