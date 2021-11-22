ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Missouri Bicentennial Quilt gets extended tour

By Jack Underwood
gladstonedispatch.com
 6 days ago

The State Historical Society of Missouri is extending the tour of the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt through September 2022. The tour was extended by the Historical Society because of "overwhelming interest by the public to...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Republic

Funds approved for Bicentennial trail, NexusPark

City officials plan to invest leftover monies from an old tech park fund into new projects. The Columbus Redevelopment Commission has approved a resolution authorizing the use of about $1.18 million from its Certified Technology Park fund for the 1821 Trail and NexusPark projects. Per the resolution, $1,183,741.75 remains in...
COLUMBUS, IN
wmay.com

Dana Thomas House Offering Extended Tour Hours During Holidays

To go along with this year’s downtown Holiday Walks, Springfield’s Dana Thomas House will be offering extended hours for tours during the holidays as well. In addition to the normal daytime hours for tours, extra tours will be offered at 4:30 and 5:30pm on Wednesdays… and 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30pm on Saturdays through December 18th. The historic home designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright dates back to the beginning of the 20th Century.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
easttexasradio.com

Quilts On Display At Whatley Center

Quilts created by local quilters are on display in the Whatley Center foyer in an annual tradition for the NTCC art department. For the fifth year, quilters bring their treasured art to share with the community. The exhibit runs from Friday, Nov 12, through Wednesday, Dec 1. A reception is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov 17 at 12:30 pm in the Whatley Center foyer, with refreshments.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
kq2.com

The Missouri Theater gets a new roof

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Theater is historic to downtown St. Joseph. Built in 1927 and renovated in 2002 it still needed some improvements, including a new roof. "We've tried to address it you know certain areas at times. But it finally got to the point where we just had to not do a total replacement but to do a total reroofing," St. Joseph Parks and Recreation department assistant director Jeff Atkins said.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
wnypapers.com

Tops supports 'RockOut Cancer,' BPO bicentennial performance

DiMino Lewiston Tops was a major sponsor for the recent “RockOut Cancer” event at the Lewiston Stone House. On Wednesday, owner Anthony DiMino presented a generous donation to the Lower Niagara Community Survivors, which organized the fundraiser. He is shown in the photo, alongside Lewiston Stone House owner and LNCS...
LEWISTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quilt#Bicentennial#The Historical Society#The Missouri Quilt Museum#Columbia Center
tsnews.com

Haysville library to raffle quilt

The Haysville Community Library will be holding its annual quilt raffle during the Christmas open house on Thursday, Dec. 23.Every Monday and Thursday afternoon, the library hosts a quilting group. Each year the quilters hand-stitch a quilt for the library raffle.This year’s quilt is a green paisley scheme. Tickets for the raffle are on sale now at the Haysville Community Library located at 210 Hays Avenue or through a member of the Haysville Library Quilters group. Tickets are $1 each or six t...
stereoboard.com

Russell Brand Extends 33 Tour Into Spring 2022

Russell Brand has extended his 33 Tour into spring 2022. The English comedian, author and actor, who is currently on the road with the same show, will kick off the new leg on January 20 in Dunstable and wrap it up in Stoke on May 25. Tickets go on general sale at 12pm tomorrow (November 17).
CELEBRITIES
Elgin Courier

Quilts on display adorn Smithville

Dozens of quilts fluttered in the fall breeze in downtown Smithville and throughout town on Saturday for Smithville’s annual Airing of the Quilts. Downtown visitors stopped to admire the colorful quilts throughout the day. Also on Saturday, the Smithville Garden Club hosted tours of some of the city’s most unique homes. Photos by Julianne Hodges ...
SMITHVILLE, TX
Daily Advocate

Quilting from the heart

DARKE COUNTY — Personal experience inspires gift to EverHeart Hospice. Not many people can say they have a “quilt factory” in their home. But if you ask Pat Meikle, she will tell you this is exactly what she has converted the upstairs of her home into, allowing her more space when creating her works of art. Meikle, a Celina resident and former director of the Mercer County Council on Aging for nearly 20 years, recently shared what inspired her passion for quilting and led her to donate one of her beautiful quilts, not once but twice, to raise funds for local hospice care.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Fort Bend Herald

Tickets available for quilt raffle

The Needville Senior Citizens committee will raffle off several homemade quilts during the annual Leroy Miksch Senior Citizen Fundraiser, set for Jan. 23 at the Columbus Hall, SH 36 in Needville. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the Needville Ministerial Alliance to help support the Needville Senior Citizens...
NEEDVILLE, TX
simplesimonandco.com

The Quilt Market Quilt Pattern

Today we are excited to release a new pattern….our “Quilt Market Quilt Pattern“!. I wanted to create another pattern similar to our Saturday Afternoon Quilt Pattern….which I love and sew up often…a pattern that is a fun, quick sew, and a pattern that would showcase fabric prints that I adore.
LIFESTYLE
wnin.org

Mikaela Jenkins tours the aquatic center, gets a surprise

Back home from college for the Thanksgiving break, the two-time Paralympic gold medalist got a tour of the new Deaconess Aquatic Center. Just to the left of the center's main entrance, a large mural was dedicated Tuesday outlining Jenkins' swimming career that culminates with her two gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games this past summer.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Roanoke Daily Herald

Quilts of Valor given to veterans

ROANOKE RAPIDS — The Roanoke Valley Quilters Guild presented Quilts of Valor to veterans on Thursday in honor of their service. The event was held prior to a regular guild meeting inside the Jo Story Senior Center, where members and veterans gathered for the honors. At least seven veterans received a quilt.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
nemonews.net

DAR Presents Quilt Of Valor

The Quilt of Valor was bestowed upon Mr. Shoults in a private ceremony. Samuel Shoults was born the 7th of 12 children. Having had a family member in every war since the Battle of Bunker Hill, Mr. Shoults enlisted in the US Army March 1982. From July 1982 to July 1984, he was stationed at Augsburg, Germany. After that, he was a M1 Abrams Tank Instructor in Fort Knox, Kentucky (July 1984 to July 1986). Samuel was transferred July 1986 to Frankfort, Germany with the 3rd Armor Division Headquarters training NCO. He remained there until December 1989, when he was moved to Fort Hood with the 1st Cav Division, Tank Platoon Sergeant.
MILITARY
cityofflaglerbeach.com

Holiday Quilt Raffle

Holiday Quilt Raffle ~ Our City Library is hosting a holiday Quilt Raffle! The measurements of the quilt are 26” wide x 35” long, and it's currently on display at the Flagler Beach Library; located at 315 7th Street South in beautiful Flagler Beach, Florida. Raffle tickets are on sale now and will continue until Friday, December 10th. The drawing will be on Saturday, December 11th. For more details about the holiday raffle please contact our Librarians at (386) 517-2030, and for additional information about our City Library, please check; https://www.cityofflaglerbeach.com/125/Library.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
The Trussville Tribune

Commentary: Georgia Christmas

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary “When I was a kid, we didn’t have no Christmas tree,” said the waitress, placing a hamburger on the table before me. I was in North Georgia, in a restaurant attached to a gas station. My waitress’s name was Sharon. I know this because her name tag said […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy