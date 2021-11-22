Cowboys’ Cameron Stone named MW special teams player of the week

Hawaii sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has experienced ups and downs this season, throwing two interceptions and completing less than 50% of his passes three times this year. However, last week was a bright spot. Cordeiro passed for a season-high 406 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, while adding 34 yards and a score on the ground. Wyoming’s Levi Williams is coming off an impressive performance of his own, during which he passed for 242 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 80% passing – the Pokes’ highest single-game completion rate since 2015.
