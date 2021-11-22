Cowboys’ Cameron Stone named MW special teams player of the week

Two high-powered offenses, two absolute star quarterbacks, and a whole bunch of story lines. Yeah, it’s easy to see why the Dallas Cowboys versus the Kansas City Chiefs is America’s game of the week. We knew this game was going to be tough from the day it was scheduled, but the loss of Amari Cooper made things a bit harder as the Cowboys will once again play another game without their entire projected starting offense on the field. It’s hard to believe that they haven't done so even once this year.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO