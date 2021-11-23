ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Experts: Expect to pay more for real Christmas trees

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFwJV_0d44E97S00

Long Islanders who want to purchase a live tree could be paying more this holiday season.

Experts say consumers will pay between 10 and 30% more for a live tree.

When it comes to artificial trees, there will be a smaller selection to choose from.

Several factors are driving the trend, including supply chain issues and a lack of truck drivers to make those deliveries.

Karen Musgrave, of Hicks Nursery, says there is a slight increase in prices, but they have ordered 6,000 Christmas trees from Canada and are prepared for shoppers.

"Due to the shortage that we're seeing across the country, we would tell people to shop early," Musgrave says. "Shop early even if you're buying a fresh-cut Christmas tree. You can put that tree in water in the garage and hold onto it until you're ready to put it up. At least you'll have your tree."

People shopping for trees early didn't seem to mind paying a little extra, saying that having a real Christmas tree brings joy for the family.

Guide - Tree farms on Long Island

How to host a holiday dinner on a budget

9 tips for making AND keeping a holiday budget

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Guide: Christmas Tree Farms on Long Island

Looking for the perfect tree this holiday season? Here is a list of Christmas tree farms across Long Island. Please check with each farm as schedules may have changed as a result of COVID-19. Please follow CDC and LI COV-19 guidelines, including wearing face masks and social distancing. Before heading...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

These Festive Faux Christmas Trees Look Just Like the Real Deal—But Better

If you're already stressing over finding the perfect holiday tree, you've got plenty of options. You can schlep your family to the nearest tree farm, spend an hour or so hunting for the “perfect” evergreen, haul it home, set it up, and then spend 30 minutes cleaning up all the pine needles that have been lovingly scattered all over your place—all before starting the whole decorating process even begins. Of course, there’s regular watering and needle sweeping you’ll need to stay on top of after all that, too. Or, you can just order an artificial Christmas tree, set it up, and get on with your holiday season—and your life.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Long Island#Hicks Nursery#Shop
94.9 HOM

Want a Real Christmas Tree? These 5 Maine Farms Have You Covered

1. Coming in at number one is Frederickson's Tree Farm, located in Monmouth. I was referred to this farm by many facebookers and was also able to chat via messenger with one of the people who work there. Feel free to choose from their selection of Premium Balsam Firs. With their "Choose and Cut Program," they can provide you with a hand saw or you may bring your own to cut your tree down. They always operate to the maximum to give you the most splendid choice in trees. Visit Frederickson's!
MONMOUTH, ME
Mountain Mail

Expect to pay more for Thanksgiving dinner

“When you go to the grocery store and it feels more expensive, that’s because it is,” Veronica Nigh, senior economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said in a recent report on the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in 2021. The Farm Bureau’s 36th annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey found...
FOOD & DRINKS
wfbf.com

Outlook for Real Christmas Trees: Positive Despite Challenges

With only a few days before the real Christmas tree shopping season hits, industry experts are confident there will be a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one. “Tree growers have plenty of Christmas trees,” said Greg Hann, promotion director of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association and owner of Hann’s Christmas Farm in Oregon. “Consumers might have to look a little more, be more patient and flexible. I predict we will be busier even earlier and now is the perfect time for families to venture out to get a real Christmas tree.”
AGRICULTURE
Hartford Courant

Christmas shopping begins early as pandemic complications blur lines of holiday buying season

Shoppers accustomed to trouble, but eager for as normal a holiday season as possible, began early and are spending freely in the second Christmas season marred by COVID-19. The pandemic has eased in most of the United States with vaccinations of up to 200 million Americans. But the economy is now struggling with supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and inflation that are blurring the ...
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers' minds.
BUSINESS
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
News 12

News 12

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy