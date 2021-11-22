South Ogden man arrested after threatening to kill neighbors with rifle

A South Ogden man was arrested Sunday after threatening to kill his neighbors with a rifle at an apartment.

Police were called after the victims said they heard a pounding on their window, and opened the door to see their neighbor, Quinton Walker McBride, 30, holding a Ruger 10/22 rifle and threatening to kill them.

After obtaining a warrant, a search of McBride's apartment found the rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition, along with marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

McBride was also found to be under the influence of alcohol. He is being held without bail for aggravated assault and related charges.