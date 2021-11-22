ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

2022 Sundance Film Festival’s New Frontier Section To Be Presented At VR Venue And New Park City Destination

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJvMi_0d44E5aY00

The New Frontiers section of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival will be presented both in person—at a new Park City venue—and remotely, via a VR platform, the Sundance Institute announced today.

Sundance’s new in-person venue, The Craft, will be free to access from the festival’s kick-off on January 20 through the 25th, hosting a series of special public events, and allowing artists to come together around the present and future of their practice. Returning virtual venue The Spaceship will be globally accessible via laptop or VR headset from January 20-28, allowing people signing on from all over the world to engage with the official New Frontier lineup. It will feature a Gallery, showcasing the complete lineup of XR (Extended Reality) work, along with a Cinema House and a virtual social space called Film Party, also hosting a programmed series of Artist Spotlights and film premiere parties, bringing filmmakers together with online audiences.

This year, Sundance and the creative studio Active Theory will unveil a number of upgrades to The Spaceship’s functionality and accessibility, which will allow those entering the space remotely to connect with those on the ground at the festival, via a human scale “Biodigital Bridge.” The Spaceship is accessible this year to all holders of the festival’s Explorer pass.

The Egyptian Theatre will also present certain New Frontier performances (simultaneously happening on The Spaceship) via live, hybrid events. Tickets are required, with packages available for purchase on December 17, and single tickets going on sale January 5.

“Since the earliest stages of planning ’22, we’ve centered access and learnings from past iterations. “After the ’21 festival, we realized that presenting the work online effectively took one of the hottest, hardest-to-access experiences of prior Festivals, and made it instantly and globally accessible to anyone with the right tech,” said Shari Frilot, Senior Programmer and New Frontier Chief Curator. “”New Frontier this year prioritizes biodigital design as a very adventurous endeavor, and one that speaks to the priorities of its creators, artists and audiences.”

Sundance’s New Frontier section launched 2007, and is dedicated to showcasing multimedia storytelling, art installations, and biodigital performances that make use of emerging technologies like virtual reality , haptic tech and AI, among other tools. The program is supported by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Unity, Adobe, Dell Technologies, Rally, Metaplex Studios, and Canon USA, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Steve McQueen To Present Art Installation ‘Sunshine State’ At Rotterdam Film Festival

Next year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will be home to a new art installation from Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen. Titled Sunshine State, the installation was commissioned by the festival and will see McQueen fill the event’s central venue, the Kunsthal, with both sound and image. It will open to the public on January 27 and will run until February 13. This is the filmmaker/artist’s first new installation since his major commission Year 3 at Tate Britain in 2019. This year’s IFFR will also feature artistic performances from Angolan multidisciplinary artist Kiluanji Kia Henda and Taiwanese artists Su Hui-Yu and Cheng Hsien-Yu. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the world premiere of Steve McQueen’s latest installation during the next edition of IFFR,” said Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic. “McQueen is a visual artist and celebrated filmmaker who is known for his powerful and uncompromising vision and we are proud to offer a broad audience the opportunity to experience this newly commissioned work at Rotterdam’s cultural landmark Kunsthal. We look forward to welcoming McQueen at the festival to celebrate contemporary cinema and cinematic art together with us in Rotterdam.” IFFR 2022 will run January 26 – February 6. The program will be unveiled on December 20.
VISUAL ART
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Director & BTS On CJ’s Visionary Awards List; Red Sea Film Fest Sets Juries – Global Briefs

‘Squid Game’ Director, ‘Minari’ Actress & BTS On CJ’s Visionary Award List South Korea’s CJ ENM Entertainment has announced the winners of its 2021 Visionary awards, which recognize the year’s forerunners in the entertainment industry. There are six winners this year, which marks the second edition of the awards. They are: Minari actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Supporting Actress Oscar this year; Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk; TV personality Yu Jae-seok; CJ ENM producer Choi Jung-nam, who has credits including Street Woman Fighter; the band BTS; and the music group Aespa. “2021 is a year where K-culture has advanced in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lone Scherfig’s Creative Alliance Joins Forces With Nordisk Film Production

Danish production company Creative Alliance, which is run by Lone Scherfig, Ole Christian Madsen and Malene Blenkov, has struck an exclusive agreement with Nordisk Film Production. Blenkov will head up the joint entity, Nordisk Film – Creative Alliance, a new division of Nordisk Film Production, alongside co-owners Scherfig and Madsen. Founded in 2013, Creative Alliance has credits including Scherfig’s The Kindness Of Strangers and Madsen’s Krudttønden. It is currently in production on TV series The Shift, which is created by Scherfig and is being directed by Søren Balle and Madsen. ”High-quality productions are in high demand, and Creative Alliance has within a few...
MOVIES
imdb.com

IDFA Festival Programmers Tease ‘Brave Films,’ Talk New Program Structure

Running from Nov. 17 to 28, the 34th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) is going to “feel festive,” promises programmer Sarah Dawson, anticipating even more heated discussions than usual. “I do expect this to be a bigger feature. You are in a room full of people,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Frontiers#New Frontier#Vr#The Sundance Institute#Craft#A Cinema House#Film Party#Active Theory#Spaceship#The Egyptian Theatre
floridaweekly.com

Film Festival presents its biggest lineup yet

Key West Film Festival Director Michael Tuckman takes pride in pulling off an in-person meeting of the minds for cinephiles on the island in 2020. And he’s keeping some of the modifications made along the way. “Being all outdoors in 2020 — the only festival post-pandemic to happen entirely in...
KEY WEST, FL
imdb.com

Marten Rabarts Steps Down as Director of New Zealand Film Festival

Marten Rabarts has stepped down as director of the New Zealand International Film Festival (Nziff), and is moving on to take up a key role in a new film and arts project in Europe. Rabarts’ decision to leave the role was taken some months ago but he deferred it until...
MOVIES
Journal-News

Miami U. student will go to third Sundance festival

Bryce Forren, a film studies major, plans to review Sundance films. Films are Bryce Forren’s “favorite thing in the world,” so attending the Sundance Film Festival is akin to a child going to Disney World. “I love movies so much,” said the Miami University junior film studies major. “My dad...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Screendaily

Sundance 2022 unveils plans for New Frontier programme

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival, set to run January 20-30, will present its New Frontier programme of multimedia storytelling, art installations, and biodigital performances at two physical venues in Park City and an expanded version of its virtual venue. The showcase will be accessible in person at Egyptian Theatre and...
MOVIES
Engadget

Sundance’s ‘biodigital’ film festival will try to bridge the gap between VR and reality

Next year's Sundance Film Festival will mark a momentous return to Park City, Utah, after in-person festivities were cancelled last year. But Sundance isn't giving up on the digital platforms it used to stream films and bring cinephiles into a VR social hub last January. As part of its New Frontier exhibition, Sundance plans to expand The Spaceship, its virtual venue where attendees can chat together and explore VR and mixed reality art installations.
SUNDANCE, UT
nevadasagebrush.com

Manhattan Short Film Festival Brings New Voices to a Long-Missed Setting

The Manhattan Short Film Festival is a cherished hidden gem in the local Reno community, as well as in the cinephile world at large. Sept. 30 marked the opening of the annual festival which was presented in complete, 20-foot-tall projection glory at the Joe Crowley Student Union Theatre. The festival...
RENO, NV
musicfestnews.com

Tiësto and Pollen Presents Announce Initial Lineup for New 2022 Destination Event “Tiësto: The Trip”

Tiësto and Pollen Presents Announce Initial Lineup for New 2022 Destination Event “Tiësto: The Trip”. Legendary DJ and producer Tiësto is teaming up with technology company Pollen Presents for Tiësto: The Trip, a unique destination experience set for March 31-April 3 in Cancun, Mexico. The four-day event will showcase a lineup curated by Tiësto that features friends, collaborators, and some of his favorite artists including his VER:WEST alias, KSHMR, SOFI TUKKER, and Loud Luxury, with more acts to be announced.
MUSIC
HeySoCal

Leimert Park Inaugural Film Festival

D’aun: Hey SoCal, nestled between Baldwin Village and South Central you can find Leimert Park, also known as LA’s Africa Town. This one and a half square mile community has been the heartbeat of black music, culture and creatives here in LA for generations. There is so much importance and representation. And in the words of Tyler Perry, when you aren’t invited to the table, make your own.
MOVIES
myneworleans.com

New Orleans Film Festival 2021 Award Winners Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) announced the Jury Award winners of the 32nd annual Oscar®-qualifying New Orleans Film Festival via the NOFF 2021 Filmmaker Awards presented by WarnerMedia on November 13. The awards show and award-winning films will be available to stream at watch.eventive.org/noff2021 until Nov. 21 at 11:59 PM CT.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
musicfestnews.com

Aussie Sensations RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce New Destination Festival “Sundream Tulum”

Aussie Sensations RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce New Destination Festival “Sundream Tulum”. RÜFÜS DU SOL, the Grammy-nominated, Australian livetronica trio currently taking the world by storm, will be bringing their other-worldly soundscapes to the crystalline shores of Tulum, Mexico for Sundream Tulum an immersive, four-day experience presented with Papa Playa Project. Set to take place March 10-13, 2022, the event will feature a lineup personally curated by the band and will showcase an international cadre of electronic music’s brightest stars including Bob Moses (Club Set), fellow livetronica icon Monolink, Keinemusik’s Adam Port, and Copehagen’s WhoMadeWho.
YOGA
Deadline

Inner Voice Artists Teams With Environmental Activists Céline Cousteau & Lilly Platt On Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Management and production company Inner Voice Artists (IVA) is teaming with a pair of environmental activists on a docuseries that will explore topics including climate change, mental health and social justice. The 8×30 series YouthMundus: Investigations with Lilly Platt and Céline Cousteau will follow 13-year-old Platt, one of the world’s youngest recognized environmentalists who is known for her campaign against plastic waste in the UK, and her mentor Cousteau, a reputed socio-environmental advocate known for her documentary work (as well as being the daughter of Jean-Michel Cousteau and granddaughter of Jacques Cousteau). In the show, Platt will team up with a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Freestyle Digital Media Acquires ‘Range Roads’ And ‘By The Grace Of…’; Jeff Ryan’s Horror Comedy ‘Mean Spirited’ Gets First Look Photo; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired U.S. rights to Kyle Thomas’ drama Range Roads, along with North American rights to Dylan Reid’s semi-autobiographical film, By the Grace of…The digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios will release the former title written and directed by Thomas across internet, cable and satellite platforms on December 14, unveiling the latter written and directed by Reid across the same range of platforms on December 21. Range Roads tells the story of Frankie King (Alana Hawley Purvis), a television actor who has been estranged from her family for 20 years, returning to her hometown...
MOVIES
EDMTunes

SAGA Festival Reveals New Venue, Headlining Artists for 2022

SAGA Festival has revealed a new venue and announced its first headlining artists for its 2022 installment, taking place June 3-5 at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. The first three headliners include Afrojack, Marshmello, and Timmy Trumpet, with many more announcements to follow. This news comes after a successful...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Two Shot In Oakland As TV Crew Covering Robbery Becomes A Target

An unnamed security guard and an unidentified Berkeley man were shot in Oakland on Wednesday, as a TV crew for KRON4 was targeted for robbery while filming, the Bay Area news station reports. Ironically, the crew found itself targeted by armed robbers while reporting on another in a string of smash-and-grab thefts at Oakland clothing store Prime 356. Police say the criminals were after their camera equipment, with shots fired around 12:20 p.m. on November 24. The crew’s security guard—a former police officer—is reportedly in stable condition after being shot in the lower abdomen and taken to Highland Hospital for surgery. The...
OAKLAND, CA
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy