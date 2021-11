Congratulations to Mayfield High School's Britain Goodemote for being this week's 104.5 The Team Student-Athlete of the week! Goodemote is a senior and a three sport varsity athlete at Mayfield High School. According to Mayfield High School athletic director and boys varsity soccer coach, Jon Caraco says that "academically, Britain is on course to be the valedictorian and has a 100+ average, taking all of the most challenging courses that the Mayfield school district offers. Goodemote has played four years on the varsity soccer team, three years on varsity basketball and will compete in track for the fourth year this spring." That is an impressive resume for the Mayfield senior!

MAYFIELD, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO