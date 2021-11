Wedbush Securities has raised its price target for Tesla stock to $1,400, among the highest on Wall Street. Analysts are pointing to an incoming green tidal wave as the main reason for their optimism, with President Biden's infrastructure bill expected to kick off a new era for electric vehicles in the U.S. Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he explains why he's so bullish on Tesla even as competition from companies like Rivian heats up.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO