Pharmaceutical name Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is breaking out in a flag pattern, with support from the 20-day moving average, as well as the +50% year-to-date level. What’s more, the stock is sitting at the $250 billion market-cap level, and is within just 5% of its 12-month consensus target price of $273.74, suggesting price-target hikes could be on the horizon. In other words, now looks like an ideal opportunity to bet on a move higher for LLY.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO