Ongoing lawsuits between railroad unions and two Class I railroads over requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been consolidated in federal court. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Nov. 17 combined two proceedings, one involving Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and the other involving Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), according to a Monday update from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET). Judge John Z. Lee will oversee the proceeding.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO