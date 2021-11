If you are looking to develop or hone your entrepreneurial skills and knowledge, check out the Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy (SEA). They are currently accepting applications for their 2022 cohort. which starts in January. This team-based entrepreneurial bootcamp teaches you to move your project from idea to an actual startup. If you are still in the idea stage, or even if you don’t have an idea yet, SEA is a great program to help you move forward. Find out more and apply now.

