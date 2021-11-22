ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision CEO Would Consider Quitting If He Fails To Resolve Workplace Menace: WSJ

By Anusuya Lahiri
Kotick faced flak from employees, shareholders, partners for keeping mum on sexual misconduct offenses at its workplace, including regulatory scrutiny....

Benzinga

Microsoft CEO Cuts Holding By ~50%

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella sold about 838.6K shares of common stock on November 22 and 23. The total transaction size was $285.3 million. The selloff reduced Nadella's holding in Microsoft by ~50%. Analysts hailed the company by raising the price targets following its Q1 beat. Price Action:...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Activision Blizzard forms 'workplace responsibility committee' as CEO resignation calls grow

Activision Blizzard has announced it is forming a "workplace responsibility committee" to oversee the progress of recently announced policies, procedures and commitments to improve its workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination at the company. The Workplace Responsibility Committee will be chaired by independent director Dawn Ostroff,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

JPMorgan CEO says he ‘truly regrets’ joking that firm would ‘last longer’ than China’s communist party

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co has said he “truly regrets” joking that his firm will “last longer” than China’s communist party amid criticism from Beijing. Jamie Dimon was addressing an event for CEOs in Boston last week when he said he had been in Hong Kong, China, and where “The Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year”. He allegedly told the Boston College: “So is JPMorgan. I’d make a bet that we last longer.”Shortly after, Mr Dimon said on Wednesday that he regretted comparing the bank and China’s ruling communist party, amid apparent criticism for his remarks...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Under fire over misconduct allegations, Activision creates workplace-culture committee

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Activision Blizzard said it’s creating a workplace responsibility committee to oversee efforts to improve its corporate culture after multiple lawsuits and investigations over allegations of sexual misconduct and discrimination. The video game company’s two women...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
mmorpg.com

Nintendo Addresses Activision Blizzard Reports In Internal Email; Activision Sets Up New Workplace Responsibility Committee

Nintendo has now expressed its concern in an email to employees regarding last week's bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal regarding Activision Blizzard's CEO Bobby Kotick and the company's handling of reports of harassement and discrimination. Nintendo joins Microsoft and Sony in sharing their concern, though none of the companies have made an overt public statement on the matter.
BUSINESS
Destructoid

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly says he might leave if he can’t quickly fix culture problems

A new report says the executive left the possibility of his departure open if issues can’t be solved ‘with speed’. Last week saw a report from the Wall Street Journal shed new light on past allegations at Activision Blizzard. A new story from the Journal is now reporting that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has said he would consider his departure if the company’s culture problems can’t be solved fast enough.
BUSINESS
Polygon

Activision’s Kotick raises possibility of leaving as CEO, says WSJ

In internal conversations, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has raised the possibility of leaving the company, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Kotick, whose ouster has been demanded from employee groups to investor representatives, has led Activision since 1991. One week ago, the Journal published a report depicting Kotick as aware of multiple allegations of sexual harassment — including an alleged rape — that he either did not mention to his board or otherwise minimized their severity. Activision and its board have challenged that story as “a misleading view of Activision Blizzard and our CEO.”
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick says he would consider stepping down

Embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick told colleagues that he would consider stepping down and departing the organization if the company's deep-running sexual harassment and other cultural problems are not resolved. Further Reading. This is according to a Wall Street Journal report citing "people familiar with his comments." The report...
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

Activision’s Bobby Kotick May Consider Quitting if Company Issues Not Fixed “With Speed”

Earlier this month Activision Blizzard’s longtime CEO Bobby Kotick was snared in the ongoing discrimination and harassment scandal roiling the company, with reports accusing him of personally covering for harassers and mistreating female employees. Since then, it’s been radio silence from Kotick even as the heads of PlayStation and Xbox proclaimed themselves “disheartened” and “disturbed” by the situation and over 1,700 Acti-Blizz employees have signed a petition calling for his resignation. It hasn't been all bad news for Bobby though, as the company’s board of directors continues to back him.
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Considers Quitting if Misconduct Continues

Activision Blizzard is under fire amid workplace misconduct allegations. These include sexual harassment, abuse towards employees, and general workplace misconduct. The company has received a lot of backlash over how they have handled the accusations. CEO Bobby Kotick recently gave a public statement on the subject. Kotick stated he would...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Activision Gains on Report CEO Kotick May Quit if Issues Not Fixed Soon

Investing.com – Activision Blizzard stock (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded nearly 3% higher in Monday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has hinted at leaving the company if he can't quickly resolve issues surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct by senior staff. Kotick, who has...
BUSINESS
dbltap.com

Hundreds of Activision Blizzard Employees Petition for Resignation of CEO

At least 500 Activision Blizzard current employees and contractors have signed a petition calling for the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick. The petition, circulated via the company's internal Slack and published via Google Docs Thursday afternoon, comes after Kotick has signaled he would stay in charge despite a recent report indicating he misled board members about the extent and his knowledge of sexual harassment at the company.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Firing CEO Bobby Kotick wouldn’t be cheap for Activision

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The cries for Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick to depart are getting louder. Both a group of employees and shareholders (who own a total of 4.8 million shares) are calling for the ouster of the head of the video game publisher. But getting rid of him wouldn’t necessarily be cheap.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Activision Blizzard hit with more allegations, some implicating its CEO

The Wall Street Journal today released a new report with further allegations against Activision Blizzard. The story has several new allegations of harassment and sexual assault, including some against the CEO himself. Earlier this year, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Benzinga

