Activision CEO Would Consider Quitting If He Fails To Resolve Workplace Menace: WSJ

In internal conversations, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has raised the possibility of leaving the company, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Kotick, whose ouster has been demanded from employee groups to investor representatives, has led Activision since 1991. One week ago, the Journal published a report depicting Kotick as aware of multiple allegations of sexual harassment — including an alleged rape — that he either did not mention to his board or otherwise minimized their severity. Activision and its board have challenged that story as “a misleading view of Activision Blizzard and our CEO.”
