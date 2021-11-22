Activision CEO Would Consider Quitting If He Fails To Resolve Workplace Menace: WSJ

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co has said he “truly regrets” joking that his firm will “last longer” than China’s communist party amid criticism from Beijing. Jamie Dimon was addressing an event for CEOs in Boston last week when he said he had been in Hong Kong, China, and where “The Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year”. He allegedly told the Boston College: “So is JPMorgan. I’d make a bet that we last longer.”Shortly after, Mr Dimon said on Wednesday that he regretted comparing the bank and China’s ruling communist party, amid apparent criticism for his remarks...

