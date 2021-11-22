These Boston grocery stores and markets are open on Thanksgiving

Forgot the cranberries? These grocery stores, markets, and convenience stores have you covered.

Pick up some last-minute items at local markets. Photo by Iñigo De la Maza on Unsplash

No matter how much planning goes into Thanksgiving dinner, chances are a necessary ingredient will be left off the shopping list. The solution? A last-minute run to the grocery store, though you’ll likely have to look beyond your go-to supermarket.

Due to Massachusetts Blue Laws, which control operating hours for certain retail establishments on Sundays and holidays, most major grocery stores will be closed on Thursday, including local standbys like Market Basket, Stop & Shop, and Trader Joe’s. Even Target, which has a significant grocery section, is keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving.

To find that forgotten ingredient, shoppers will have to look to smaller markets and convenience stores. Below, find a short list of locations that can help you out when you suddenly realize you’re out of butter.

You’ll find basic grocery necessities at both Boston Convenience locations, from heavy cream and cold cuts to fresh fruit and canned beans. Boston Convenience also offers a selection of baking products if you need to make a last minute cake, as well as nuts and dried fruit for some pre-dinner snacking. (1 Leighton St., Cambridge; 1912 Beacon St., Boston; 7 a.m.–10 p.m.)

This third generation family-owned market in Cambridge will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, offering fresh cuts of meat, fruits and vegetables, loaves of bread, and pints of ice cream. The market also offers ready-to-eat meals, in case something goes terribly wrong with the turkey. (468 Broadway, Cambridge; 9 a.m.–2 p.m.)

City Feed & Supply in Jamaica Plain will operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, though its smaller Boylston St. outpost will be closed. Find baking goods, fresh produce, and an impressive selection of cheese that’ll make for a perfect cheese board. (672 Centre St., Boston; 8 a.m.–3 p.m.)

CVS and Walgreens

The hours at locations of these two convenience store behemoths will vary, but many CVS and Walgreens locations in the Boston area will be open for Thanksgiving. You might be able to find cans of cranberry sauce, boxed stuffing, and fried onions for that green bean casserole on the shelves, along with salad dressing, oil, and sugar. (Various locations)

With locations on Charles Street and Newbury Street, DeLuca’s Market is saving the day by remaining open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Stop in for cured meats, cheeses, jars of olives, fresh bread, fruits, and vegetables. (11 Charles St., Boston; 239 Newbury St., Boston; 9 a.m.–3 p.m.)

While you probably won’t be able to pick up a last-minute pie, you’ll find plenty of fresh produce at H Mart, an Asian supermarket with Mass. locations in Cambridge and Burlington. The store is keeping its regular 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. hours on Thursday. (581 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; 3 Old Concord Rd., Burlington; 8 a.m.–9 p.m.)

A selection of pastas, deli meats, nuts, and chips line the shelves at South End Food Emporium, along with aisles of fruits and vegetables in case you decided to make a green bean casserole after all. Stop in for a hot cup of coffee, too, to keep you fueled throughout the day. (469 Columbus Ave., Boston; 7 a.m.–6 p.m.)

Cambridge convenience store Wholesome Fresh is closing early on Thanksgiving, operating from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stock up on cream, eggs, dried fruit, and croutons, along with bars of chocolate and graham crackers to make that last-minute dessert. (60 Church St., Cambridge; 8 a.m.–2 p.m.)