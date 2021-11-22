ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 14 thieves stole $120K in merchandise from Chicago-area mall

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police in Oak Brook, Illinois, said a large group of thieves targeted a mall in a smash-and-grab.

Surveillance video showed chaos as a group of people in masks ran in and grabbed items off the shelves inside the Louis Vuitton store at the Oak Brook Mall, WMAQ reported. Video showed the thieves shoving items into garbage bags and coats before running back out of the store.

Fourteen suspects drove away from the scene of the crime in three separate vehicles, WLS-TV reported. One of those vehicles, a car reported stolen from Chicago in October, was later recovered by police.

Thieves have hit the store before. In 2018, a group of eight people stole approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise, the Chicago Journal reported. The store was also targeted in 2014 by a group who stole close to $120,000 in merchandise. Police have not said whether there is any indication that any of the thefts are connected.

“The attorney general is looking into this investigation as well and whether or not to tie it to a larger scale investigation,” Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger told WLS-TV.

