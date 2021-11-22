ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Nyle DiMarco Developing Drama Series ‘Deaf Punk’ With Revelations Entertainment & Melrose Placed

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qi6ds_0d44BMgh00

EXCLUSIVE: Nyle DiMarco and Melrose Placed’s Sami Housman have partnered with Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment to develop and produce the drama series Deaf Punk .

DiMarco is set to lead the series exploring how a cultural revolution was supported by the unlikely union of two minority groups.

Deaf Punk is inspired by San Francisco’s famed music venue The Deaf Club, originally founded in the 1930s as a clubhouse for the deaf that would go on to showcase punk bands like The Dead Kennedys, The Offs, The Mutants, and The Thelonious Band after the space was rented nightly in the ’70s by music manager Daphne Hanrahan.

“Two disenfranchised communities who joined forces to make noise and propel change is a powerful story and one that is as timely as ever. I love the sheer irony of a Deaf club helping change music history and can’t wait to bring this story to life,” DiMarco said in a statement.

McCreary adds, “Our company has always prioritized stories of human connection, and when we met Nyle and Sami and heard their passion for this series we immediately jumped at the opportunity to develop this incredible project. Being from the San Francisco area myself, I’m always surprised by the history we don’t know and weren’t taught.”

“This is a story of folks who came together to lift each other up in a unique way,” McCreary continued. “We’re thrilled to see audiences respond to stories exploring deaf culture, ranging from The Eternals to Coda to The Sound of Metal . We can’t wait to experience the vibrancy within this world, and we couldn’t be prouder to do it alongside Melrose Placed.”

DiMarco and Housman previously collaborated on Netflix’s Deaf U and the short film Audible. They have various other projects in development that help reshape perceptions and break barriers both in front and behind the camera.

DiMarco is repped by APA, Melrose Placed and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson. Housman and Melrose Placed are repped by Pillar and Aught. Freeman, McCreary, and Revelations are repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sam Neill To Star In Australian Courtroom Drama Series ‘The Twelve’

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill is set star in Foxtel’s Australian TV drama series The Twelve, which is due to begin production next week. Neill will be joined by Marta Dusseldorp, Kate Mulvaney, Brooke Satchwell, and Hazem Shammas in the 10-part series, which is adapted from the Belgian crime series of the same name. As reported by Inside Film, The Twelve follows 12 jurors – ordinary Australians with struggles of their own – who are tasked with deciding the case of a woman (Mulvaney) accused of killing a child. Neill will play a Colby SC, a lawyer involved in the case, while Satchwell and Hazem Shammas...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Cancels YA Skating Drama ‘Zero Chill’ After One Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has cancelled YA skating drama Zero Chill after one series. The 10-parter from All3Media-owned Lime Pictures, which has also produced three series of Netflix YA drama Free Rein and is behind upcoming Netflix non-scripted format Dance Monsters, dropped on the platform in March 2021, having been filmed in Sheffield, UK. A Lime spokeswoman said: “There are currently no plans for a second series of Zero Chill. We are very proud of the show we made and its global success. Sheffield was a wonderful place to film in and we hope to return to the city with future projects.” The series followed 15-year-old...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Bound Entertainment Adapting Marie Lu’s YA Fantasy Novel ‘Legend’; Lindsay Sturman To Develop & EP Series

EXCLUSIVE: Seoul- and Los Angeles-based Bound Entertainment (AppleTV+’s Dr. Brain), is teaming with YA author Marie Lu to develop a series adaptation of her dystopian fantasy novel, Legend. The best-seller is the first of a trilogy and was originally published in 2011, going on to sell over 3M copies worldwide. It’s set in a futuristic world where what was once the western United States is now home to the Republic, a nation perpetually at war with its neighbors. Eighteen-year-old Day lives on the streets as the country’s most wanted criminal, while eighteen-year-old June is a prodigy being groomed by the Republic’s...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Kills Three Major Character In Series' Return

Masters of the Universe: Revelation hasn't been shy about adding in some violent scenes, with the first episode of the series going so far as to kill both He-Man and Skeletor, so it shouldn't be surprising that Part 2's premiere does the same with two classic characters from Eternia's mythos. While the first part of the series focused on Teela assembling a new team of heroes and villains seeking to bring Prince Adam back from the grave in order to return magic to Eternia, though things definitely did not go as planned.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Nyle Dimarco
Collider

Lena Waithe Developing ‘Hoop Dreams' Scripted Drama Series Based on Classic Documentary

Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions company previously signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group to create exclusive shows for "all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and the five broadcast networks." Her first project, alongside Hillman Grad co-founder Rishi Rajani, is a scripted drama based on Hoop Dreams, Steve James' 1994 magnum opus documentary.
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

Hoop Dreams is getting a scripted drama series adaptation from Lena Waithe

Steve James’ 1994 Oscar-nominated documentary Hoop Dreams, following two Black star high school basketball players from Chicago (William Gates and Arthur Agee) as they try to excel at the suburban St. Joseph High School, is getting a scripted adaptation from Waithe's Hillman Grad Productions. S.W.A.T. co-creator Aaron Rahsaan Thomas is set to write the series. James is on board as an executive producer, along with fellow Hoop Dreams producers Peter Gilbert and Frederick Marx. As Variety notes, "to do well for Agee and Gates would mean to be recruited for an NCAA team, paving a way for them to get to the NBA. The 170-minute movie was famously created from 250 hours of footage shot over five years. The movie is considered to be one of the most thoughtful and immersive examinations of race and class in the United States that’s ever been produced, and it was added to the Criterion Collection in 2015." Hoop Dreams was so celebrated that it appeared to be a shoo-in to be nominated for the Oscar for best documentary. It wasn't, which caused great uproar. But Hoop Dreams did earn an Oscar nomination for film editing. TNT previously tried to make a scripted Hoop Dreams TV movie in the mid-90s. “We are excited to work with Hillman Grad, Playground and Warner Bros. Television on adapting Hoop Dreams into a scripted television series," the Hoop Dreams producers said in a statement. "There’s been quite a bit of interest over the years since the film came out in 1994, but Lena Waithe is the ideal Chicagoan to lead the effort to finally make it happen.” Hoop Dreams will be shopped to cable networks and streaming services.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Queen Sugar: Season Seven; OWN Drama Series Renewed for Final Season

The Bordelon family will return for one final run in 2022. OWN has renewed the Queen Sugar drama series for a seventh and final season. The sixth season finale airs tonight. Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Ethan Hutchison, Bianca Lawson, and Tammy Townsend with Paula Jai Parker, Marquis Rodriguez, McKinley Freeman, and Erika Ashley recurring. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy. Season six finds the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Siriboe) and Darla (Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption, and Charley (Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, viewers will witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf Culture#Punk Music#Punk Band#Revelations Entertainment#Deaf Punk#The Deaf Club#The Dead Kennedys#Silver Thompson
Deadline

‘Tell Me Lies’: Jackson White To Star In Hulu Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Mrs. Fletcher star Jackson White has been tapped as the male lead opposite Grace Van Patten in Tell Me Lies, Hulu’s straight-to-series drama based on Carola Lovering’s novel, which is executive produced by Emma Roberts. Adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer, Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Death On Ocean Boulevard’ Series Adaptation In Works By Untitled Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: An adaptation of Caitlin Rother’s true-crime book Death On Ocean Boulevard: The Coronado Mansion, is in the works for the small screen. Untitled Entertainment has acquired the film/tv rights to the book, and the project is currently in early development as a scripted limited series. Rother will serve as executive producer alongside Untitled Entertainment. A writer is not yet attached. Published by Kensington in April 2021, per the synopsis, Death On Ocean Boulevard chronicles the harrowing story of Rebecca Zahau, who was found dead on the morning of July 13, 2011, at the historic Spreckels Mansion, a lavish beachfront property...
CORONADO, CA
Popculture

Peacock Renews Punk-Rock Comedy Series for Season 2

Peacock has officially renewed We Are Lady Parts for another season of female-fronted punk rock debauchery. The series premiered in the U.K. over three years ago, and reached the U.S. on Peacock this summer. Fans were caught off guard by the good news when Peacock made the announcement on Monday.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Liz Nugent’s ‘Lying In Wait’ To Be Developed As Mini-Series By Katheryn Winnick’s Kat Scratch & Treasure Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Treasure Entertainment and Big Sky actress Katheryn Winnick’s Kat Scratch Inc. have optioned the rights to Liz Nugent’s Lying in Wait and will develop the author’s sophomore novel into a mini-series. Published by Penguin Books in July 2016, Lying in Wait is a psychological thriller that explores the corrosive impact of a young woman’s murder on two families. On the surface, Lydia Fitzsimons has the perfect life—wife of a respected, successful judge, mother to a beloved son, mistress of a beautiful house in Dublin. That beautiful house, however, holds a secret. And when Lydia’s son, Laurence, discovers its secret, wheels are...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
TODAY.com

See 1st teaser for reimagined 'Fresh Prince' drama series 'Bel-Air'

"This is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down” — those are the opening lyrics to one of the catchiest sitcom theme songs of all time, the track that greeted viewers every time they tuned into “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”. So it shouldn’t come...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Music Industry Drama The Idol, Starring The Weeknd, Lands Series Order at HBO

HBO is working for The Weeknd. Actually, make that the other way around. The network has given a formal series order to The Idol, a subversive drama about the music industry, co-created by and starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, TVLine has learned. Also co-created by Reza Fahim and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, the series “centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol,” per the official logline. As previously announced, The Weeknd will star alongside Lily-Rose Depp. Additional series regulars include Suzanna Son, Steve Zissis and Troye Sivan, according to our...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Red Notice’ Already Second-Most Watched Netflix Movie Of All-Time, Eyes No. 1 Spot

Through its first ten days on Netflix, the Dwayne Johnson-Gal Gadot-Ryan Reynolds $200M action heist movie Red Notice is already the streamer’s second most watched movie of all time with 277.9M hours clocked. The Rawson Marshall Thurber directed title is honing in on being the streamer’s most-watched-movie-of-all-time, that currently being the Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box, which counts 282M hours. See the full list here. In Netflix’s second week of its top 10 most watched film charts (English), the streamer reports that Red Notice was the No. 1 movie for Nov. 15-21 logging 129.1M hours watched. In second, was their Vanessa Hudgens franchise threequel,...
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Watch This First Teaser For Peacock’s BEL-AIR Drama Series

Peacock has released this first teaser for their highly anticipated reimagined drama series BEL-AIR which is coming to Peacock in 2022. Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Inner Voice Artists Teams With Environmental Activists Céline Cousteau & Lilly Platt On Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Management and production company Inner Voice Artists (IVA) is teaming with a pair of environmental activists on a docuseries that will explore topics including climate change, mental health and social justice. The 8×30 series YouthMundus: Investigations with Lilly Platt and Céline Cousteau will follow 13-year-old Platt, one of the world’s youngest recognized environmentalists who is known for her campaign against plastic waste in the UK, and her mentor Cousteau, a reputed socio-environmental advocate known for her documentary work (as well as being the daughter of Jean-Michel Cousteau and granddaughter of Jacques Cousteau). In the show, Platt will team up with a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix’s ‘Arcane’ Is No. 1 Digital Original Series With US Audiences, Claims Report

Netflix’s Arcane, a League of Legends prequel, is hitting a sweet spot with streaming audiences, according to a just-out report from Parrot Analytics. During the last full week of data (November 13-19), Arcane became the number one digital original series with American audiences, Parrot claims. That means it beat out such front-runners as Stranger Things and The Mandalorian. As of November 21, Arcane – which has already been renewed for a second season – was the third-most in-demand series in the world across all platforms. Globally, Arcane had 67.1x more demand than the average show worldwide, trailing only Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time (74.8x) and HBO’s Game of Thrones (70.7x). Audience demand for the show has grown exponentially since it debuted – up 629% with global audiences and 228% with American audiences between its debut on November 6 to November 21, the last day of data available for this analysis. The show has a hybrid release schedule, dropping batches of three episodes each on the last three Saturdays. Most Netflix series peak in demand after two to four days of availability before dropping off.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Cast Gets 7-Figure Bonuses Ahead Of Final Season, Raises Parity Issue

EXCLUSIVE: On-screen, the cast of NBC’s This Is Us plays a close-knit family and, after five and a half years together, they have become close off-screen too, which came into play during a recent negotiation with the network and studio 20th Television, I have learned. I hear the family drama’s main adult cast — Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas — sought pay raises this past summer, heading into the praised series’ upcoming sixth and final season. The request, based on the series’ success, was initially met with resistance...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Boiling Point’ review: One shot workplace drama is chaotic entertainment

Boiling Point is an interesting addition to the ever expanding cooking show menu. The movie is a combination of many popular reality shows. Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) is a head chef who receives a surprise visit at his London restaurant from a health and safety inspector. He has to use all facets of his personality to make sure his staff and customers are happy while making sure everything is up to code.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy