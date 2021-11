Midsize companies often lack the staff, expertise and expensive tools needed to defend themselves against attack, says security provider Coro. Cybercriminals will attack any type of organization large or small if they think they can profit from it and get away with the crime. But while large enterprises usually have the budgets, people and resources to protect themselves from a cyberattack, the same isn't necessarily true for smaller businesses. A report released Thursday by security provider Coro reveals a lack of preparedness on the part of mid-market companies.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO