Phasmophobia will make the holidays spooky with a Summoning Circle and Voodoo Doll update

Nothing compares to the scares you experience when you're a kid, a time when anything could potentially be the starting point of a brand-new fear. Everything seemed new and lethal. And I kind of miss it. I'm now in my thirties (damn, I feel old) and still horror-obsessed. I've endured a wide range of scares—everything from A Serbian Film to Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Ju-On to Get Out. Though I still get chills, sometimes (Lake Mungo actually creeped me out a bit), it isn't quite the same as when I was a young teen watching The Blair Witch Project for the first time. I thought it was real. My whole friend group dug into the lore, the urban legends surrounding it, and then local legends about ghosts and the paranormal. We all thought it was real. It was exhilarating to be a part of something that dared to look into the unknown. This balance of kinship and the pursuit of the uncharted makes being scared as a kid so, well, wholesome. You felt alive. There was no doubt about it being real or not.

