GoFundMe launched to help family of Desiet Kidane

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Monica Stampley, the Community outreach specialist with Families Helping Families Region 7, to tell us about the help they offer to families struggling with children with disabilities or trying to find what step they need to take next step. They provide videos and lectures for families who can’t come in and offer workshops throughout the year. For more information on Families Helping Families Region 7, visit https://www.fhfregion7.com/.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO