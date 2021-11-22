GoFundMe launched to help family of Desiet Kidane
Following the tragic death earlier this month of the talented young rider Desiet Kidane, a former teammate of hers on the Eritrean national squad has set...www.cyclingnews.com
Following the tragic death earlier this month of the talented young rider Desiet Kidane, a former teammate of hers on the Eritrean national squad has set...www.cyclingnews.com
Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.https://www.cyclingnews.com
Comments / 0