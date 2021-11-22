ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe launched to help family of Desiet Kidane

By Shane Stokes
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 5 days ago
Following the tragic death earlier this month of the talented young rider Desiet Kidane, a former teammate of hers on the Eritrean national squad has set...

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

