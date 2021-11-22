ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bachelorette' star Tayshia Adams ends engagement with Zac Clark

By Rebecca Cohen
 5 days ago
  • "The Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams and her fiancé Zac Clark have ended their engagement, People reported.
  • "Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple," a rep for Adams told People.
  • Adams gave Clark her final rose on season 16 of "The Bachelorette."

The couple had hit it off during season 16 of "The Bachelorette," and Adams gave Clark her final rose in the season finale.

Just last month, Adams shut down rumors of a breakup after she was spotted without her engagement ring, People reported.

According to Marie Claire, Adams said in February there was not a date in mind for their wedding. She also said that, at the time, the pair was "dating right now while being engaged."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Insider

Insider

