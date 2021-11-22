Bottleworks Bungalow named Indiana's best new Airbnb

INDIANAPOLIS — A quirky bungalow just a short walk from the Bottleworks District is the top new Airbnb in Indiana, according to the company.

Airbnb recently announced the number one new host in each state for 2021, and Indianapolis hosts Mike and Megan (last names not provided) of the " Bottleworks Bungalow " were ranked the best in the Hoosier state.

For $96 a night, the Airbnb boasts being a stone's throw away from all that Bottleworks and Mass Ave has to offer. The listing states that the bungalow gives guests a "spacious one-bedroom cottage" with "relaxing privacy that's difficult to find this close to downtown."

Courtesy of Airbnb The Bottleworks Bungalow.

Courtesy of Airbnb Inside the Bottleworks Bungalow.

"We think the secret to a great getaway is to feel at home in a space that is nothing like your home," Mike and Megan told Airbnb. "We love providing that for people. The quirky decorating style- the feathered chandelier in the sky blue-and-gold bathroom, the purple kitchen cabinets and retro fridge, the Hoosier paraphernalia and bright paint colors make guests remember they are not at home, but rather on vacation."

Airbnb selected the top 50 new listings based on the hosts who started in 2021, had garnished the most guest check-ins, and already reached the status of "Superhost."

According to Airbnb, hosts in Indiana with only one listing have earned over $4 million from January through September 30. Globally, new hosts on Airbnb have made $6 billion in income since the pandemic began.

