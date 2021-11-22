ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2Pac ‘2Pacalypse Now’ Album Release Party Photos To Be Sold As NFTs

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
 5 days ago
Rare, previously unreleased photos taken at the release party for 2Pac ’s debut album, 2Pacalypse Now , will be sold as NFTs. According to Rolling Stone , the photos were shot on a disposable camera by photographer and journalist Lawrence “Loupy D” Dotson at the Los Angeles party in 1992. The collection of NFTs includes 17 original photos and one collage of the collection in its entirety. Dotson, who was invited to the party after meeting Pac at a bar in Los Angeles, shared his recollection of the photos and the event itself.

“I bought a disposable, black and white 35mm camera from the Thriftys on the corner of La Brea and Rodeo,” Dotson told Rolling Stone. “Later that night I got to Glam Slam, Prince’s old club on Boylston Street downtown. I couldn’t wait to see this brotha perform. I loved the energy he put out on stage as a backup dancer for Digital Underground; the same with his performance in the video when he dropped the verse on ‘Same Song.’ I knew that he was going to give it up that night for his debut release party. Surprisingly, there weren’t many people at the show: mostly industry execs and a few heads from the underground community.”

He continued, adding, “[W]hen you look at these photos you can see it in his eyes: the determination, the passion, the swagger, the shine. These photos show a side of the man not many people got to see. This ‘Pac wasn’t covered in jewels and Versace; this ‘Pac was humble and hungry. He knew what he going for on stage that night, and that was to become the legend that he is.”

The 2Pacalypse Now release party NFTs will be sold through NFT platform OpenSea, with each photo coming with a signed and framed print. A portion of proceeds from the sales will be contributed to efforts to help plant trees in 2Pac’s hometown, according to Dotson.

View the collection of Dotson’s 2Pacalypse Now NFT photos here .

Community Policy