2021 American Music Awards – Who Were The Winners?
2021 AMAs Winners List The American Music Awards were held on Sunday evening (November 21st) the night was filled with show-stopping performances, Cardi B’s outfit changes, and of course the winners.
- BTS – Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song “Butter”
- Olivia Rodrigo – New Artist of the Year
- Doja Cat ft SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Album “Plant Her”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Body” – Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album, “Good News”
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Favorite Music Video
- Ed Sheeran – Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Taylor Swift – Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, “Evermore”
- Luke Bryan – Favorite Male Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood – Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Inspirational Artist
- Dan + Shay – Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Gabby Barrett – Favorite Country Album – “Goldmine” Favorite Country Song – “The Good Ones”
- Drake – Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B – Favorite Hip-Hop Song – “Up”
- The Weeknd – Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Silk Sonic – Favorite R&B Song – “Leave The Door Open”
- Bad Bunny – Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Becky G – Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Kali Uchis – Favorite Latin Song – “telepatía”
- Machine Gun Kelly – Favorite Rock Artist
- Kanye West – Favorite Gospel Artist
- Marshmello – Favorite Electric/Dance Artist
