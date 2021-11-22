ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

2021 American Music Awards – Who Were The Winners?

By Drew Parham
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFZ11_0d44AP3R00

Source: Joe Esparza / Courtesy ABC

2021 AMAs Winners List The American Music Awards were held on Sunday evening (November 21st) the night was filled with show-stopping performances, Cardi B’s outfit changes, and of course the winners.

    • BTS – Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song “Butter”
    • Olivia Rodrigo – New Artist of the Year
    • Doja Cat ft SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Album “Plant Her”
    • Megan Thee Stallion – “Body” – Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album, “Good News”
    • Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Favorite Music Video
    • Ed Sheeran – Favorite Male Pop Artist
    • Taylor Swift – Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, “Evermore”
    • Luke Bryan – Favorite Male Country Artist
    • Carrie Underwood – Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Inspirational Artist
    • Dan + Shay – Favorite Country Duo or Group
    • Gabby Barrett – Favorite Country Album – “Goldmine” Favorite Country Song – “The Good Ones”
    • Drake – Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
    • Cardi B – Favorite Hip-Hop Song – “Up”
    • The Weeknd – Favorite Male R&B Artist
    • Silk Sonic – Favorite R&B Song – “Leave The Door Open”
    • Bad Bunny – Favorite Male Latin Artist
    • Becky G – Favorite Female Latin Artist
    • Kali Uchis – Favorite Latin Song – “telepatía”
    • Machine Gun Kelly – Favorite Rock Artist
    • Kanye West – Favorite Gospel Artist
    • Marshmello – Favorite Electric/Dance Artist

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Becky G
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kanye
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Kali Uchis
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Adele’s Son, 9, Consoles Her After Her Divorce In Voice Notes On New Album

Cue the waterworks: Adele’s son Angelo reportedly makes an emotional cameo in a track from her highly-anticipated album, ’30.’. Prepare the boxes of Kleenex: Adele’s son Angelo, 9, is reportedly featured in her upcoming album 30, out on Nov. 19. The 33-year-old Grammy winner has included voice notes from her son with ex-husband Simon Konecki in the track “My Little Love” — ones in which Angelo could be heard consoling his emotional mother, according to The Sun.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Music Video#Dance#Montero
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Is Down Bad For Kim Kardashian

Following last night’s revealing Thanksgiving prayer, Kanye West continues to campaign for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to consider taking him back. On Friday afternoon, the father of four shared a sweet throwback photo with the socialite, along with a TMZ headline that reads, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
lilwaynehq.com

Baby E Talks Working With Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Not Being Treated Well From The Other Young Money Artists & More

Baby E recently participated in a Q&A (question and answer) session with a Lil Wayne Discord server that you can read in full below. During their conversation, E discussed a possible collaboration album from himself and Wayne, how a lot of the stuff announced from the Young Money camp is actually all talk, what Weezy is like as a person (says he is very chill but “got a temper from hell though… seem him break a bunch of sh*t), and much more.
MUSIC
92.9 NIN

When ‘Bubble Boy’ John Travolta Fell in Love With His TV Mom

Long before the days of Zoom, John Travolta was the original remote learning student. In 1976, the up-and-coming actor played Tod Lubitch, a teenage boy born with no immune system, in the made-for-TV film The Boy in the Plastic Bubble. Forced to live indefinitely inside a sterile plastic pod, Tod attends his Houston high school via closed-circuit television system. Teenage melodrama ensues.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Ariana Grande Is A Versace Girl Through And Through

Ariana Grande has been quick to tap into the latest trends this year. Whether it’s an embellished Miu Miu miniskirt and halter-neck top set, a pink Blumarine slip dress, or a silk cut-out minidress equipped with matching gloves by emerging Korean designer Miss Sohee – the pint-sized superstar has consistently nailed the sartorial brief. The latest look? Versace head-to-toe, of course.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

877
Followers
230
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy