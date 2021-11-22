Baltimore County man, 72, dies in small apartment kitchen fire

A 72-year-old man died Sunday morning after a small kitchen fire broke out in his Baltimore County apartment.

It happened just after 9am in the 1000 block of Charing Martin Court.

Arriving crews heard a smoke alarm coming from the apartment, and forced their way inside to find Mark Emmanuel Davis dead in the kitchen.

Investigators believe he was cooking, but found no signs of foul play.

Property damage was minimal, according to officials.

