ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County man, 72, dies in small apartment kitchen fire

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xq2nc_0d44AOPw00

A 72-year-old man died Sunday morning after a small kitchen fire broke out in his Baltimore County apartment.

It happened just after 9am in the 1000 block of Charing Martin Court.

Arriving crews heard a smoke alarm coming from the apartment, and forced their way inside to find Mark Emmanuel Davis dead in the kitchen.

Investigators believe he was cooking, but found no signs of foul play.

Property damage was minimal, according to officials.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Charing Martin Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy