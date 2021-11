There was hope in the Carrier Dome after a 14 play, 75 yard drive to open the game. That resulted in a Syracuse touchdown. Boy, did it go downhill from there. The Syracuse Orange couldn’t find any consistency against the Pittsburg Panthers in the final game of the regular season. Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett continued to find more rhythm as the game went on and found the seams in the Syracuse defense to pick apart the Orange. All of that resulted in a 31-14 Syracuse loss that ended the Orange’s season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO