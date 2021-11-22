ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke Community College extends free “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College has extended their “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing through March 31.

Testing will be free to all Massachusetts residents and is done on a first come first serve basis. No appointments or referrals are required. Results typically take four days or fewer to receive. According to the news release, drive-through testing at HCC is conducted six days a week in Parking Lot N by the Barley Center for Athletics and Recreation on HCC’s main campus at 303 Homestead Avenue .

Baystate Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held this week

Drivers are being asked to enter the campus from Homestead Avenue, turn right onto the Campus Road and go to parking lot N. Signs and parking attendants will be on site to help guide traffic. The HCC testing site will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is noted that the testing site will be closed on November 25 and November 26 for Thanksgiving. Testing may also be canceled sometimes due to weather. Those interested are asked to visit the Holyoke Board of Health website for updated information on cancellations.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

