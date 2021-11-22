Bulls' Javonte Green: Listed as probable for Monday

DeRozan supplied 38 points (15-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over the Lakers. The veteran continued his incredible start to his 13th NBA campaign, finishing with his highest point total of the season while missing only eight of his 23 field-goal attempts. DeRozan hasn't scored fewer than 17 points in any game this season and ranks third in the NBA with 26.9 points per contest. His contributions are a major reason for the Bulls' strong 10-4 record on the campaign.
