NBA

Bulls' Javonte Green: Listed as probable for Monday

 5 days ago

Green (ankle) is probable for Monday's contest against the Pacers. Green has been...

Lakers vs. Bulls: 11 prop bets for Monday's game

The Los Angeles Lakers will welcome Alex Caruso back to Staples Center on Monday night as the Bulls come to town. Both the Lakers and Bulls are playing the second night of a back to back after a busy day in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Lakers opened the day with a home win over the Spurs, before the Bulls beat the Clippers after the court had been changed over.
Bulls could get guard Coby White back by Monday

Bulls guard Coby White could be cleared to return Monday if he responds well to a pair of weekend workouts, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports. White, who underwent shoulder surgery in June, practiced with the Bulls on Saturday and took part in a five-on-five scrimmage afterward with a few players and coaches. He’s scheduled for another workout Sunday and will return to the lineup if that goes well.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Explodes for 38 points Monday

DeRozan supplied 38 points (15-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over the Lakers. The veteran continued his incredible start to his 13th NBA campaign, finishing with his highest point total of the season while missing only eight of his 23 field-goal attempts. DeRozan hasn't scored fewer than 17 points in any game this season and ranks third in the NBA with 26.9 points per contest. His contributions are a major reason for the Bulls' strong 10-4 record on the campaign.
Damian Lillard, Norman Powell Listed as Questionable vs. Bulls

The Portland Trail Blazers may have to prepare for Wednesday’s tilt against an elite Chicago Bulls team without two of their most important players. According to Casey Holdahl, both Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) and Norman Powell (left ankle sprain) are considered questionable for the interconference matchup. This could be...
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed questionable vs. Bulls

Jokic (wrist) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls. Coach Michael Malone suggested Friday morning that there was nothing wrong with Jokic and that the big man will presumably play, but the team is still opting to list him as questionable. On the chance Jokic sits out, more minutes would be available for JaMychal Green and Jeff Green.
USF Bulls: Blown Out By The Tulane Green Wave

The USF Bulls finished up their home games last week against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Once again, the Bulls were unable to get all three facets of the ball together in a game. Maybe the only game that they did was against the Temple Owls. That was the last game that they won. USF was looking for just their third win this year. The team that they were facing was the Tulane Green Wave. The Green Wave only had one win coming into the game. This was a game that looked like on paper the Bulls should win. As we all know that is why we play the games and not just believe what we hear or see online. The last two games USF could use to salvage their season. Next week they will head to Orlando to play their in-state rival the UCF Golden Knights.
CINCINNATI, OH
Takeaways: All-around poor performance for Bulls in loss to Green Wave

The Bulls came into New Orleans looking for their first road win in over two years, and with a one-win Tulane team as the opponent, that result seemed to be within reach. Instead, USF got dominated by the Green Wave. Tulane scored on five consecutive drives before halftime and ultimately won the game 45-14.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Javonte Green a Big Reason Why Bulls Ended West Coast Trip With a Bang

Not all superheroes wear capes. Or, in the case of Javonte Green, wield gaudy stat lines. Aside from his team-high nine rebounds, the counting stats next to his name in the box score for the Bulls’ 114-108 victory over the Nuggets Friday concealed his impact. His fingerprints, though, were impossible...
Pacers And Bulls Starting Lineups For Monday Night

The Indiana Pacers are in Chicago to play the Bulls on Monday night, and both teams have announced their starting lineup for the game. The starting lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. The starting lineup...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball: Goes scoreless Monday

Ball closed Monday's 109-77 loss to Indiana with zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes. Ball didn't have anything going for him in this contest and ended scoreless for the first time since joining Chicago, though this had already happened to him in the past. Ball will try to bounce back Wednesday when the Bulls take on the Rockets on the road.
Rockets rookie Jalen Green exits Bulls game with leg injury

The slumping Houston Rockets entered their Wednesday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls with 15-straight losses. With the game far from over, the Rockets already took an L as Jalen Green was forced to make an exit due to a lower leg injury, per Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet. Green...
4 free agents on the Bulls’ Black Friday shopping list

Black Friday 2021 is a busy day for the Chicago Bulls. Second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls are getting set to take part in the front end of back-to-back games, starting on the night of Black Friday (Nov. 26). And the Bulls are looking to snap a two-game losing streak if they can take down the Orlando Magic on the road on the front end of back-to-back games on Nov. 26.
“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
