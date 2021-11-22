ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart & Dean Dillon Join Country Music Hall of Fame During Evening of A-List Performances

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seaLQ_0d448mMn00

Last night, the Country Music Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2020. Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart, and Hank Williams Jr. all received country music’s highest honor and became the 140th, 141st, and 142nd members of the CMHOF.

Each of these men has earned their place in the Country Music Hall of Fame with years of dedication to the genre. Their contemporaries came out to celebrate them and their careers as they received their hard-won recognition. The night was full of speeches, tributes, songs, and more. Then, a hand-selected Hall of Famer hung the hallowed medallion on each of their necks. In short, it was a great night for country music.

Dean Dillon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZH-B_HAUCs

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dean Dillon: The Country Music Hall of Fame (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZH-B_HAUCs)

Many country music fans may not know Dean Dillon by name. However, they probably know his work by heart. Dillon’s masterful songwriting won him his place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. He co-penned a stack of songs for George Strait. However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He wrote “Tennessee Whiskey” which David Allen Coe and George Jones cut long before it was Chris Stapleton’s signature tune. He also wrote Kenny Chesney’s “A Lot of Things Different,” Keith Whitley’s “Miami, My Amy,” and George Strait’s “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her,” as well as countless others.

During his Country Music Hall of Fame induction, several artists paid tribute to Dillon with his songs. Kenny Chesney performed “A Lot of Things Different,” Brittany Spencer played “Tennessee Whiskey,” and George Strait sang “The Chair.” Additionally, and fittingly, George Strait presented Dillon with the medallion.

Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart is so much more than a country music artist. Sure, he’s a singer, songwriter, and guitarist who excels in each role. However, he is also an archivist and music historian. He teamed up with Ken Burns for the epic country music documentary as well as the recent Honor Your Hometown Project. Additionally, Stuart plans to keep the history of the genre alive with Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music, a massive collection of country music artifacts housed in Mississippi. In short, his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame has been a long time coming.

Pastor Evelyn Hubbard performed “It’s Time to Go Home,” Ashley McBryde sang “Observations of a Crow,” and Connie Smith, Stuart’s wife and now-fellow Country Music Hall of Fame member presented him with the medallion.

The Country Music Hall of Fame is a Family Tradition for Hank Jr.

Hank Williams Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps when he entered the country music world. However, it was when he started following his own path that he truly made a name for himself. Today, fans hail Bocephus as one of the original Outlaw Country artists. Over the years, he has released 56 studio albums, 25 compilation albums, as well as over 100 singles. 10 of those topped the Billboard Country Singles chart. Additionally, his influence reverberates through the genre today. Last night, he followed in his father’s footsteps again by entering the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Shooter Jennings performed “Feelin’ Better,” Eric Church performed “A Country Boy Can Survive,” and Alan Jackson sang “The Blues Man,” to honor Bocephus. Country music Hall of Fame member Brenda Lee presented him with the medallion.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Watch Alan Jackson Pay Tribute to Hank Williams Jr. With Performance of ‘The Blues Man’ During Hall of Fame Induction

The Country Music Hall of Fame pulled out all of the stops during its induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 on November 21. Dean Dillon (songwriter), Marty Stuart (modern era) and Hank Williams Jr. (veteran era) officially joined the Hall during a star-studded medallion ceremony that included performances by Alan Jackson, Eric Church, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, and more.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
mainstreet-nashville.com

3 legends join Country Music Hall of Fame

Three troubadours extraordinaire concluded three uniquely remarkable journeys by moseying on into the Country Music Hall of Fame together at sundown on Sunday. Country singer-songwriters Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon and Hank Williams Jr. formally received the honorary medallions signifying their arrival on hallowed ground at CMA Theater, where the legends put into perspective some of the more enthralling stories adorning the walls of country music history.
MUSIC
94.9 KYSS FM

See Photos from the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon received country music's highest honor on Sunday (Nov. 21) when they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The trio were feted during the annual Medallion Ceremony, which took place at the Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville and included performances and tributes from a variety of stars and legends.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
George Jones
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
George Strait
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Connie Smith
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Brenda Lee
Person
Eric Church
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
nashvillegab.com

Top 5 Hits in Country Music History

Country music has been an all-time favorite of most people. People love listening to the amazing melodies that country stars create for their fans. But, country music is not something that has emerged in recent times. It has been popular for several decades. Some of the best country hits were created several years ago.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Watch Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Close 5,000th Opry Show With Medley of Hits

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood rang in The Grand Ole Opry’s historic 5,000th show. The world’s longest running radio show featured numerous famous faces to perform and honor the venue. This included Bill Anderson, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, John Conlee, The Gatlin Brothers, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, Trisha Yearwood, and Chris Young.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Cmhof#Javascript
newscenter1.tv

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen to perform at The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Country music singer/songwriter Morgan Wallen will make a stop in Rapid City as part of his “The Dangerous Tour” next year. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. for the performance, which is set to take place on May 13, 2022 in the Summit Arena.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

Three People Bought Winning $8.3 Million Lottery Ticket at One Store

Good things can come in threes, too. In an unlikely series of events, three adults purchase jackpot-winning lottery tickets from the same Manhattan convenience store. When the winning lottery numbers were announced in Wednesday night’s draw, no one would think there were 3 winners from the same place. It’s even less likely that all of these winners tickets game from the exact same store. According to an article published by the New York Post, an employee at the convenience store did not know when the tickets were purchased. The employee also did not know if the tickets were bought at one time by a group, or at different times.
LOTTERY
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Remember When,” by Alan Jackson

With its relatable lyrics, simple melody, and soothing vocals, Alan Jackson’s “Remember When” has been pulling at the heartstrings of listeners since it was released in 2003. “Remember When,” written solely by Jackson, was released in October of 2003 as the second and final single from his compilation album, Greatest...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

307K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy